So Much More Than Gymnastics, Intrigue Gymnastics Hosts Grandparents Invitational

Building Friendships Across Generations

By Emily Stirling

The partnership between Intrigue Gymnastics and The Pavilion Senior Living Center in Lebanon, TN, began with a special memory in the heart of a coach and gym owner, Ginger Raines. As she reflected on her own years as a competitive gymnast, she remembered how her team had “adopted” grandparents at a local senior living community. Those relationships left a lasting impression on her, and she wanted her own team to experience the same joy of building meaningful connections across generations.

Ginger reached out to The Pavilion, and they enthusiastically welcomed the opportunity to partner with Intrigue. The team’s first visit took place in January 2025, and from that very first day, the girls’ hearts melted. Team Intrigue, along with the parent volunteers, quickly fell in love with their group of adopted grandparents.

Since then, Intrigue’s optionals have visited every four to six weeks for seasonal crafts, homemade treats, and most importantly, conversation. The grandparents share stories, offer wisdom, and laugh with the girls. Every visit ends with hugs, smiles, and hearts filled to the brim across all generations.

Heather Grasl, one of Intrigue’s team parents who has led the charge on crafts, activities, and more, shared, “Some of our favorite memories include hosting an Easter egg hunt, making seasonal door decorations, singing Christmas songs together, and listening as the grandparents joyfully sang the old hymns they have cherished for decades.”