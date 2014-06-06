23 Jul So Much More Than Gymnastics, Intrigue Gymnastics Hosts Grandparents Invitational
Building Friendships Across Generations
By Emily Stirling
The partnership between Intrigue Gymnastics and The Pavilion Senior Living Center in Lebanon, TN, began with a special memory in the heart of a coach and gym owner, Ginger Raines. As she reflected on her own years as a competitive gymnast, she remembered how her team had “adopted” grandparents at a local senior living community. Those relationships left a lasting impression on her, and she wanted her own team to experience the same joy of building meaningful connections across generations.
Ginger reached out to The Pavilion, and they enthusiastically welcomed the opportunity to partner with Intrigue. The team’s first visit took place in January 2025, and from that very first day, the girls’ hearts melted. Team Intrigue, along with the parent volunteers, quickly fell in love with their group of adopted grandparents.
Since then, Intrigue’s optionals have visited every four to six weeks for seasonal crafts, homemade treats, and most importantly, conversation. The grandparents share stories, offer wisdom, and laugh with the girls. Every visit ends with hugs, smiles, and hearts filled to the brim across all generations.
Heather Grasl, one of Intrigue’s team parents who has led the charge on crafts, activities, and more, shared, “Some of our favorite memories include hosting an Easter egg hunt, making seasonal door decorations, singing Christmas songs together, and listening as the grandparents joyfully sang the old hymns they have cherished for decades.”
Over time, the girls have become familiar faces to many residents. Even when dementia steals names and memories, a spark of recognition, a smile, or a warm embrace reminds all that relationships are built on much more than memory.
During competition season, the grandparents expressed how much they wished they could watch the girls perform. Since traveling to a meet wasn’t possible, a YouTube video was created so they could cheer on the team. They watched with the excitement of Olympic fans, clapping and celebrating every routine. “We want to share what these amazing kids are doing in the gym,” Ginger expressed. “Our adopted grandparents ask the girls questions, and they’re intrigued by the time and work required to be good at gymnastics. Adopting a grandparent is special to both the girls and to them.”
When Ginger was asked if there was any way the grandparents could see the girls perform in person, her answer was immediate: “Absolutely!”
The planning began for a very special exhibition for Team Intrigue’s adopted grandparents. The girls eagerly prepared. A team member personally delivered tickets to the residents and excitement quickly spread throughout The Pavilion.
On the day of the “Grandparents Invitational” the residents arrived with bright smiles and heartfelt words of gratitude. The girls welcomed them to the gym, and served muffins and fresh fruit before taking the floor dressed in their competition leotards.
As the girls performed, the grandparents clapped, cheered, and watched in amazement. Between routines, they shared stories of their own athletic experiences, memories of attending their children’s sporting events, and the joy they felt watching this new generation pursue their dreams.
When the performance ended, there were hugs all around, countless “thank yous,” and one question repeated over and over: “Can we do this again?”
The partnership between Intrigue and The Pavilion has become far more than community service—it has become a lesson in compassion, gratitude, and intentional living. “A lot of us don’t have grandparents to share our experiences with anymore,” Coach Ginger shared. “The insight they offer my girls is both special and needed. We are encouraged to be thankful for everything and to cherish the time we have in the now. I have learned so much from them. The smiles on their faces remind us to find the joy.” As the girls continue showing up, they are learning that simple moments can become the most meaningful memories.
For 12-year-old team member Nyla Grasl, these visits have become a true family affair. She attends alongside her mom, who coordinates the visits, her grandma, who helps plan the crafts, and her grandpa. When asked what these visits mean to her, Nyla shared, “Even though many of them have dementia, I feel like they still remember us. I like seeing their faces light up when we visit because it makes me happy. Watching the grandparents make their crafts, even when they thought they couldn’t do it, is one of my favorite memories.”
What began as Coach Ginger’s hope to recreate a treasured childhood experience has grown into something even greater than she imagined. Young athletes have discovered the joy of serving others, grandparents have found a community that genuinely cares for them, and two generations have formed friendships that continue to bless everyone involved. As Coach Ginger explains, “The gifts that God gives us are not for us; they are for the betterment of others. My nanny taught me that.”
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