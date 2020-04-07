Step by step, with their meticulous attention to detail and care, Snowflake Designs is serving the community by creating and producing masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A true example of giving back and being #bettertogether in these challenging times!

Located in the heart of the Central Valley of California, Snowflake Designs has been creating gymnastic workout leotards, competition leotards, warm up suits, dance wear and athletic clothing for over 35 years.

The face masks are made from two layers of soft, stretchable fabric with the inside layer a cool moisture wicking poly/lycra fabric. The outside layer is nylon lycra.

Inside Gymnastics chatted with owner and founder LaDonna Snow about the project.

LaDonna, you were recently asked to create masks for a children’s hospital and nursing home in your area, how did that come about?

It came about through long time connections in our community. We were able to supply the nursing home with 250 masks. They got the ball rolling.

Tell us about the process and what Snowflake set to work doing. Has there been a request for more?

The initial request came in on Friday, March 20. We worked on prototypes over the weekend and by that Monday, we were in production. Yes, there have been requests for more masks!

Amid the shutdown in California, what has the response been by your employees to this project?

Our employees have been very grateful to have work to come back to.

Our theme right now at Inside Gymnastics is #bettertogether. This story is a shining light in a challenging time. What would you say has been the best part of it for you?

Being flexible is a great attribute! By doing so, it has allowed us to help our community and help our employees. We received an email from a Mom of a terminally ill child. She was very grateful to be able get masks to protect them. It made me cry.

Is there anything else you’d like to share with the gymnastics community about participating in projects such as these and staying involved in their community even when we can’t all be together right now?

We have always given back to the community. While I would love to donate all the masks, I am grateful for a community that is helping us put our employees back to work.

For more information, see https://www.snowflakedesigns.com

Inside Gymnastics magazine has a promotional and advertising partnership with Snowflake Designs.

