FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Snowflake Designs Outfits Egyptian Gymnasts for the 2024 Olympic Games

Gymnastics Wear Company Soars to New Levels!

CLOVIS, Calif. (July 25, 2024) – Snowflake Designs created custom leotards for two Egyptian gymnasts for the 2024 Olympic Games, a new level of excellence for the gymnastics wear company. They have had their leotards worn by gymnasts in elite competitions, by college gymnastics teams, and in competitions and gyms all over the world, but never in the Olympic Games. This is a huge milestone and achievement for Snowflake Designs.

Snowflake Designs has been a leader in gymnastics wear since the very beginning, but they have taken their leotards to a whole new level. In 2023 they began a partnership with Sandra Elsadek, Egyptian Artistic National Team Member, with the goal of designing a custom leotard for the Egyptian National Artistic Gymnastics Team to wear at the 2023 World Championship. The design proved to be a success and Snowflake Designs was chosen to design another leotard to be worn at the 2024 African Championship. At that competition, Jana Mahmoud, Egyptian Artistic National Team Member, qualified for the Paris Olympics. A few weeks later, Malak Hamza, Egyptian Trampoline National Team Member, qualified for the Paris Olympics as well. Snowflake Designs immediately began working on a new one-of-a-kind leotard design to be worn at the Olympic Games.

“Snowflake Designs will be celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2025 and watching athletes wear our leotards on the biggest sports stage in the world is the perfect early anniversary gift.” said Kindra Snow-Walker, President of Snowflake Designs.

After a month of intense brainstorming, trial and error, and feedback from the Egyptian gymnasts, an exquisite competition leotard and a podium training leotard were finalized and shipped off for Mahmoud and Hamza to wear at the 2024 Olympic Games. The competition leotard features a black foil body with gold and teal foil accents. The leotard and matching hair scrunchie are adorned with nearly 7,000 crystals in a mix of sizes and colors. The leotard also features a bedazzled snake twisting around the right arm, a design element that the athletes requested be included on all the Egyptian gymnastics leotards that Snowflake Designs has produced.

“Our goal was to create a work of art that would stand out on the Olympic stage but also be comfortable for Jana and Malak. There was a lot of back and forth in the design process and the result is something uniquely Egyptian that both women can wear with pride while competing for their country,” said Snow-Walker.

Snowflake Designs is beyond thankful for this opportunity and partnership with the Egyptian National Team. They are cheering on the Egyptian gymnasts from a far and wish all the athletes competing the best of luck. Be sure to tune keep an eye out for Snowflake Designs leotards while watching the Olympics!

About the Company

LaDonna Snow started the company in 1985 when she began making gymnastics leotards for her then 2-year-old daughter, Kindra. Other moms would ask where she got her daughter’s leotards from, and when they found out that LaDonna made them herself, they asked if she would make them for their daughters as well. And just like that, in a bedroom in her family home, a business was born! Fast forward almost 40 years, and the then 2-year-old daughter, Kindra Snow-Walker, is now President of Snowflake Designs. We have grown a lot over the years, but our goal remains the same – Snowflake Designs strives to make a positive impact on the gymnastics community and create relationships along the way through our stellar customer service and superior products. We thank you for your support over the years and we look forward to continuing to provide gymnasts and coaches with high-quality, functional, and elegant gymnastics wear!