Skye Blakely – Ready To Soar

By Ashlee Buhler

As we head into the upcoming U.S. Classic in July and U.S. Championships in August, Inside Gymnastics will be introducing you to some of the rising stars for Team USA! Plus, subscribe now for our August issue featuring a full Championships Preview!

Skye Blakely is a name you’re going to be hearing a lot in the next two years as the Paris 2024 Olympics inch closer and closer. Already at the halfway mark to Paris, Blakely is one of the brightest rising stars for Team USA, and for good reason.

Last year her name was unexpectedly thrown into the mix as a darkhorse for the Tokyo Olympics when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Games by a year. The FIG deemed all gymnasts turning senior in 2021 eligible for Tokyo, meaning Blakely was in. With her success as a junior gymnast, the possibility of making the Tokyo team wasn’t a wild concept for avid gymnastics fans.

Although it wasn’t a part of her original plan, Blakely was determined to give the opportunity her all. She won the All-Around title at the American Classic, placed 3rd on bars at the U.S. Classic and 7th All-Around at the U.S. Championships. There was just one more meet left, the Olympic Trials! Whether she would go on to make the team or not—the opportunity to participate in such a prestigious meet in front of 20,000+ fans was a rare opportunity to gain experience in the type of setting she hoped to find herself again in 2024. But everything came crashing down during the one touch warm up on vault when she injured her elbow just moments before the competition was set to begin. Blakely withdrew from the meet and underwent surgery shortly after. That was the end of her first senior season.

2022 marks a new beginning for Blakley, a fresh start, as she embarks on the shortened path for Paris 2024. Under the guidance of Yevegeny Marchenko, who coached Carly Patterson to Olympic Gold in 2004, and wearing WOGA on her hip, the same club that has produced numerous other Olympic and World Champions such as Nastia Liukin and Madison Kocian, Blakely is ready to forge her own path and build her own legacy.

Blakley is off to a phenomenal start in 2022, placing 2nd All-Around at Winter Cup, winning gold with team USA at the DTP Pokal Cup, and recently being named to the Pan American Championships team set to compete July 15-17. Inside Gymnastics caught up with Blakely to discuss her return to competition, upgrades, future goals in the sport, and more!