Per a Press Release from USA Gymnastics:

USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday that U.S. National Team members Sam Mikulak and MyKayla Skinner will serve as in-venue hosts for the 2022 Winter Cup, presented by OZONE and TURN, Elite Team Cup, presented by TURN, and Nastia Liukin Cup February 25-27 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

As co-hosts, Mikulak, a three-time Olympian, and Skinner, an Olympic silver medalist, will help to amplify the spectator experience by engaging with fans during warmups and competition breaks throughout the three-day event. Familiar faces in the gymnastics world, Winter Cup is an opportunity for these fan favorites to continue to connect with the community, while showcasing their talents beyond the competition floor.Â

Winter Cup kicks off the premier events slate for the 2022 season and is a chance for fans to cheer on some of their favorite athletes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games while getting to know a new generation of gymnasts hoping to represent the U.S. in Paris in 2024. Both all-session and single-sessionÂ tickets are on sale now. To learn more about Winter Cup or the accompanying Elite Team Cup and Nastia Liukin Cup, visitÂ WinterCup.com.

Inside Gymnastics will be on site for Winter Cup to bring you all of the action from Frisco!