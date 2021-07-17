“I wasn’t totally ready in the All-Around yet and it made sense for me to do the series and just continue to train All-Around,” Carey told Inside Gymnastics in June 2020. “I’m happy I still trained all four events because with the individual spot, I can still compete All-Around.”

An upside to the route Carey took is that while everyone else battled for their spots at Trials, she knew in the back of her mind she would be going to Tokyo no matter what. That had to bring some relief during arguably the most pressure-filled meet for an Elite gymnast in the United States–where making the team is often considered harder than winning an Olympic gold medal.

For somebody like Skinner, all the pressure was on. The individual spot isn’t something she necessarily sought out, nor was it something she thought she was being considered for. When Skinner first came back to the Elite scene in 2019, she said High Performance Team Coordinator Tom Forster encouraged her to focus on doing the All-Around and making the four-person team since Carey was going for the individual spot. In Skinner’s mind she had two options: four-person team or alternate. She envisioned the other individual spot going to somebody who is the opposite of Carey such as Riley McCusker, who excels on bars and beam.

While Skinner is happy her Olympic dream came true, being selected as an individual is definitely a bittersweet feeling. Being a part of an Olympic gold-medal winning team is a special moment that many young gymnasts dream about. Once achieved, there are accolades, media appearances, sponsorships, and special opportunities (hello cereal box) that come from being a part of the team. While the individuals are certainly a part of Team USA, there will be a distinction between them and the team. Even the leotards Skinner and Carey will wear during qualifications are different from what the team will be wearing.

“It was a little bit of a bummer because of course I wanted to be a part of the team and that’s what I’ve been working really hard for,” Skinner said. “But, I can’t be sad either because I made the Olympic team and that’s so exciting! I’m just trying to wrap my head around it and figure out what I need to do for myself since I’m not really a part of the team.”

Skinner and Carey do not have the peace of mind knowing they will leave Tokyo with at least one medal: the team medal. If they want an Olympic medal they must do it on their own, and will be battling each other in qualifications for a spot in the event finals. The reality is, only two gymnasts per country can advance to each final, and with Simone Biles so dominant on vault and floor, only one of Skinner or Carey will even make the finals.