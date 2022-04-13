Florida’s Megan Skaggs’ Tiny Bow Project Colors Impact Beyond Athletics 

Game-Changer

When the NCAA changed its policies and began allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) in 2021, a door opened for student athletes across the country. Skaggs was no exception. She knew she wanted to give back but wanted to take her time creating the right project, finding the right platform and working with the right people. She wanted something with staying power.

Together with UCLA graduate and former Bruin Team Manager Cory Tomlinson, founder of Make It Loud, LLC, whom she recognized as “the guy screaming on the sidelines at Arkansas” and met working a gymnastics camp in Nebraska, Skaggs methodically weighed her options to determine who and what she wanted to represent, and why.

“I’d always been a fan of [Tomlinson] and just appreciate someone who’s making an impact in the sport just through being an amazing person, but also, giving back to people he knows,” Skaggs said. “We really just aligned with our values and what we cared about.”

There was an instant connection as they chatted over tacos in Oregon and both knew their natural synergy would serve as a catalyst to create exactly the right project for Skaggs – one that inspired a lasting educational impact and remained true to who Skaggs is as a person.

“We were so purposeful in exactly what made sense for Megan, what we know Megan wants to do in the future and what we know the impact she could have this season,” Tomlinson said. “No matter how much money or how beautiful and amazing – it didn’t matter, at all, because we wanted to make sure that it was authentic to who she is as a human being.”

The ultimate question Skaggs set out to answer was how she would go about using this year to develop a project focused on purpose, goals and impact, and what exactly it would look like. Tomlinson asked about the bows Skaggs always wore and soon a visual representation paired with a cause-oriented campaign sprang to life.

“Cory said, ‘Hear me out.’” Skaggs remembers. “And came back with, ‘Okay, you always wear these bows. Let’s use those and call it the Tiny Bow Project.’ The heart alignment was already there, but Tiny Bow Project was Cory’s baby. He brought it to life. It’s such a small thing that could stand for something bigger, but it didn’t take away from ‘Okay, this is my meet day. Get up, get ready.’ I’m not adding anything that’s going to take away from my ability to give my all to my team and to each of my competitive routines. I’m just changing the color of the bow that’s in my hair.”

Behind the scenes, Tomlinson navigated a hefty and complex list of NIL rules and regulations while Skaggs set about determining the causes most meaningful to her, what the impact on her team might be, and how she could create a universal platform for other teams to participate during the season if it worked out.

“I thought about how it would actually look coming to life during season. What would the causes be? Asking myself questions like, ‘What do I care about? What do my teammates care about? What impacts us? What impacts the gymnastics community?’ And really, from there, I was able to build out ten causes that aligned with the ten regular season meets, and it just grew and naturally happened.”

From there, the business plan took shape. Tomlinson paired each cause with highly researched and reputable charities, allowing the space to refocus their efforts if something didn’t feel right or align with their overall goals. The bows would be available on Skaggs’ website with 20% of each purchase being donated to the charities represented. In addition, Tomlinson developed strong relationships with each charity, and constantly weighed Skaggs’ busy schedule when new opportunities were presented. It was a balance essential to the Tiny Bow Project’s success.

“It was important to me to make sure we were building out her business plan according to what we knew was going to be right emotionally for her and what was going to be right for her business-wise. It was very important to me as a part of her business side, that nothing we do or nothing we would do during season could ever interrupt anything about her sport, about her school, about her well-being,” Tomlinson said. “… all those pieces were really about authenticity, and a lot of purpose went into every decision that we made.”