Simply Selena!
Selena Harris is making big moves for the Bruins in her freshman season
By Ashlee Buhler
She has already tied a Pac-12 Record for consecutive Freshman of the Week honors, holds career highs of 9.925 or higher on every single event, and is one of the most reliable and sturdy competitors on a stacked UCLA roster, yet Selena Harris is about as cool and humble as they come.
There was a lot of hype surrounding the freshman before she even got to Westwood. A two-time Development Program All-Around National Champion (in addition to winning numerous national event titles), many saw Harris as a beacon of light for a program that has faced much adversity in the last few seasons and hasn’t seen the NCAA Championships since 2019.
One might think coming into college as one of the top recruits in the country would be a lot of pressure, but Harris has handled it with grace. Not only has she become one of the most reliable athletes in the Bruins lineup (23 out of 31 have scored 9.9 or higher), but as expected, her calm composure on the competition floor has helped get the Bruins back in the conversation nationally. The team currently sits fifth in the nation, with a real shot at winning the Pac-12 team title for the first time since 2019!
Harris feels pretty good about her team’s chances and she’s ready to keep the season rolling.
It’s hard to believe we’re gearing up for the postseason already! How are you feeling and how do you feel about the team’s performance so far this season?
I feel really good! I just think we are peaking and progressing at the right time. We’re just taking it day by day and trying to fix little details, but I’m really excited because we look really good!
Coming in, you were one of the top recruits for your class – does that add pressure or do you like having a lot of eyes on you?
I don’t really feel that because I’m training with so many big named girls so I’m just like, ‘I’m this little bald hen (laughs) and I’m just here training with you guys.’ I don’t really think about it as much. I think it’s more pressure to be teammates with them because they are such big names and they’re all so great, so I feel like that’s more pressure than being the number one recruit.
But you’re totally hanging with them! You’re ranked 7th nationally in the All-Around and have won five consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors…
I know! I’m right there with them!
How has the transition to college been, both as a student and an athlete?
I feel like it was tough both ways… for my entire class it was actually really hard for us. We didn’t say it directly like, ‘Oh we’re struggling’ but I think we could see from all four of us that we’re going through it because we’re still adjusting. I even think to this day I’m still adjusting and I feel like I’m struggling a little bit. But in the gym it’s been pretty helpful to have our seniors and upperclassmen because they give really good advice for when we compete – which has helped me a lot! Outside of the gym has been the hardest because at home it’s like my school is over here and my gym is over here and my other life is over here, but when I got [to UCLA] it was like everything was smashed into one place. I don’t think I knew how to take it in but it’s getting a little easier. Now that we’re in season, I feel I’m even more organized than I was before.
Organization is key!
Yes! You have no choice!
One thing I’ve noticed about you is that you look so calm and confident when competing. Do you feel that way?
I do feel calm! Usually I’m not paying attention, I just go! Before bars I’m usually pretty anxious and sweaty, but at Cal I was pretty calm which I was proud of because I said in our Bruin Bubble that I wanted to be calm.
Well it translates when you are on the competition floor and I have to say, I love the little ‘brush it off’ moment in your floor routine right after your second pass!
Oh my gosh! (laughs) When I competed for the first time BJ was like, ‘If you do that you have to go harder on the rest.’ Originally (the choreography) was something different but I was just so hyped that I did that and then BJ liked it, so we kept it.
You posted a photo on your Instagram with the caption “Dream to Reality.” When did you first dream of going to UCLA?
When I watched my first college meet I think it was in Pauley Pavillion against Stanford. My club coach’s daughter was going to Stanford at the time, so she was competing here. It was the first time I met [former Bruin] Janay Honest. I liked Val [Kondos Field], and I loved the floor routines, and I think that’s what stuck with me the most. So when it was time to look at schools, I knew I wanted somewhere where I could have fun still!
What is it like performing in front of the huge student section at UCLA and having them do your floor routines with you?
It was so fun experiencing that for the first time! Also experiencing them throwing the confetti in the air when Chae [Campbell] finishes – I didn’t know they did that! It’s really cool experiencing everything for the first time!
When you were looking at schools did you look at other schools or did you know in your heart that you wanted to go to UCLA?
At first when I had the ability to talk to coaches I didn’t want to go to UCLA because everyone around me wanted me to go there. I was looking at other places but it took me a really long time to look at schools. I was just waiting around and competing, hoping I could get [an offer from] a really great school. I don’t even think UCLA had talked to me at that point, so I thought it was out of the picture, especially because I didn’t do that great in elite. When Chris [Waller] called me it was so exciting. I was only talking to Georgia and Arkansas… not that many schools.
You’ve made such a big impact as a freshman. Like I mentioned, five consecutive Freshman of the Week awards… Was that ever something you saw happening for yourself?
No! I didn’t even know they gave out those kinds of awards. I just love to compete, I love the adrenaline rush, so when I go out there and do my thing I feel happy and at peace. I guess it’s cool that I get rewarded for doing something I love so much!
What is Janelle McDonald like as a coach? On TV she seems like the ultimate hype woman and super supportive…
I love her because she loves gymnastics like I love gymnastics! When we come back from a competition she’s like, ‘Let’s play gymnastics!’ She lets us throw whatever skills we can do, just to get our mind out of that routine, routine, routine type of deal. She just loves the sport! She loves everything all the way down to what rhinestones are on the leo. She’s so great! Our word for the year is energy, I swear, for how many times I hear that every day!
That was actually going to be my next question… Does the team have a motto or any words for this season that keep you motivated?
I think our biggest thing is to show up with intention. To work with intention, even if you are a little tired. Energy and trust is another one.
It’s been a while since UCLA has been to the NCAA Championships, but the team is doing really well this year and seems to have a better vibe overall. Do you feel like this could be the year?
Oh yeah! When we’re training you can feel everyone’s a little hungry. Even just to be in our lineups and to do great… You can just see everybody wants it in the gym. It can’t just be what I want, everybody has to want to be great. Every week we come back and want to improve and there’s no questions asked. It’s not forced, it’s all coming from each and every one of us!
What are some of your personal goals for your time at UCLA?
To figure out what I want to do after! I’ve talked to Janelle and she’s been a great help! She told me she would miss class to go coach gymnastics competitions, so she ended up graduating early to go be a coach. I was like, ‘I want to coach gymnastics!’ I think we’ve kind of bonded off of that. So I think that’s my goal, is to stay in the realm of gymnastics. I think also finding my voice within the team. I feel like us freshmen are really silent, especially at team meetings. We don’t know what they want to hear, we’re all just really observant, so hopefully just to be able to have a voice more often!
Do you want to coach at the college level?
I’m open. I kind of want to coach Elites or higher level athletes, like level 10s, but I’d love to coach college too!
Last question, what does Selena Harris like to do when she’s not in the gym?
Well I don’t have a car, but in the summer I would somehow make it to the beach every week. The beach is my favorite! Other than that, I just like to watch movies and my shows. I love Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor – that’s what I’m watching right now. So when I’m not doing homework, I’m doing that!
For More:
BJ Das is Helping Bring Out The Best in the Bruins
Janelle McDonald – Building the Bruins Next Chapter
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive our Feb 2023 issue autographed by Ellie Black for FREE!
Plus check out the Inside Gymnastics App! Download now through Google Play or the Apple Store!