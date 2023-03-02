You posted a photo on your Instagram with the caption “Dream to Reality.” When did you first dream of going to UCLA?

When I watched my first college meet I think it was in Pauley Pavillion against Stanford. My club coach’s daughter was going to Stanford at the time, so she was competing here. It was the first time I met [former Bruin] Janay Honest. I liked Val [Kondos Field], and I loved the floor routines, and I think that’s what stuck with me the most. So when it was time to look at schools, I knew I wanted somewhere where I could have fun still!

What is it like performing in front of the huge student section at UCLA and having them do your floor routines with you?

It was so fun experiencing that for the first time! Also experiencing them throwing the confetti in the air when Chae [Campbell] finishes – I didn’t know they did that! It’s really cool experiencing everything for the first time!

When you were looking at schools did you look at other schools or did you know in your heart that you wanted to go to UCLA?

At first when I had the ability to talk to coaches I didn’t want to go to UCLA because everyone around me wanted me to go there. I was looking at other places but it took me a really long time to look at schools. I was just waiting around and competing, hoping I could get [an offer from] a really great school. I don’t even think UCLA had talked to me at that point, so I thought it was out of the picture, especially because I didn’t do that great in elite. When Chris [Waller] called me it was so exciting. I was only talking to Georgia and Arkansas… not that many schools.

You’ve made such a big impact as a freshman. Like I mentioned, five consecutive Freshman of the Week awards… Was that ever something you saw happening for yourself?

No! I didn’t even know they gave out those kinds of awards. I just love to compete, I love the adrenaline rush, so when I go out there and do my thing I feel happy and at peace. I guess it’s cool that I get rewarded for doing something I love so much!

What is Janelle McDonald like as a coach? On TV she seems like the ultimate hype woman and super supportive…

I love her because she loves gymnastics like I love gymnastics! When we come back from a competition she’s like, ‘Let’s play gymnastics!’ She lets us throw whatever skills we can do, just to get our mind out of that routine, routine, routine type of deal. She just loves the sport! She loves everything all the way down to what rhinestones are on the leo. She’s so great! Our word for the year is energy, I swear, for how many times I hear that every day!

That was actually going to be my next question… Does the team have a motto or any words for this season that keep you motivated?

I think our biggest thing is to show up with intention. To work with intention, even if you are a little tired. Energy and trust is another one.

It’s been a while since UCLA has been to the NCAA Championships, but the team is doing really well this year and seems to have a better vibe overall. Do you feel like this could be the year?

Oh yeah! When we’re training you can feel everyone’s a little hungry. Even just to be in our lineups and to do great… You can just see everybody wants it in the gym. It can’t just be what I want, everybody has to want to be great. Every week we come back and want to improve and there’s no questions asked. It’s not forced, it’s all coming from each and every one of us!