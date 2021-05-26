By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics
Simone Biles broke the internet once again.
Twitter was buzzing after Simone Biles landed her first Yurchenko double pike in podium training at the GK U.S. Classic. The excitement continued to build with each warmup attempt—all the way until she officially landed the vault for the first time in competition.
Only five gymnasts have competed this vault before—all of which are men. Biles is the first female gymnast to attempt the vault in competition, let alone land it! By doing so, Biles continues to take the sport to new heights by pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible. But she isn’t just here to play around, she is here to make history.
Here is what people are saying about Biles historic performance:
Michelle Obama – Former First Lady
Always amazed by you, @Simone_Biles! Keep shining — we’re rooting for you! 😍✨
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 23, 2021
LeBron James – Professional Basketball Player for LA Lakers
MY GOODNESS @Simone_Biles!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ejJ5hfPaWm
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 21, 2021
Nadia Comaneci – 1976 Olympic All-Around Champion
Amazing 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@Simone_Biles https://t.co/TVtiJ1w9Da pic.twitter.com/8dqF7YuArP
— Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) May 24, 2021
Sylvester Turner – Mayor of Houston
.@Simone_Biles continues to inspire young gymnasts and athletes that they can achieve anything they set their mind to and continues to break barriers.
Congrats on this most recent success. Many more to come.
— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 24, 2021
Bernice King – American minister & daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.
Simone Biles. Wow.
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 23, 2021
Nastia Liukin – 2008 Olympic All-Around Champion
YOU. ARE. INSANE…. @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/sDTOIjcMVu
— Nastia Liukin (@NastiaLiukin) May 21, 2021
Hillary Clinton – Former First Lady
Yes you can, @simone_biles. https://t.co/TdFkd2e8Ip
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2021
Danell Leyva – 3-Time Olympic Medalist (2012 & 2016)
I just want to remind everyone that this vault is not seen very often on the men’s side where the vault table is set to a HIGHER setting…. @Simone_Biles is the greatest athlete of all time https://t.co/dgZD4gGaJU
— Danell Johan Leyva (@DanellJLeyva) May 22, 2021
McKayla Maroney – 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist
No. You don’t get it. It’s insane because no female has ever attempted this skill on competition height mats in podium training!!!! This is unbelievable, INSANE, and crazy. @Simone_Biles makes it look easy, but this skill will always be a risk safety wise, even for elite gymnasts
— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) May 22, 2021
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
