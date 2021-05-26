By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics

Simone Biles broke the internet once again.

Twitter was buzzing after Simone Biles landed her first Yurchenko double pike in podium training at the GK U.S. Classic. The excitement continued to build with each warmup attempt—all the way until she officially landed the vault for the first time in competition.

Only five gymnasts have competed this vault before—all of which are men. Biles is the first female gymnast to attempt the vault in competition, let alone land it! By doing so, Biles continues to take the sport to new heights by pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible. But she isn’t just here to play around, she is here to make history.

Here is what people are saying about Biles historic performance: