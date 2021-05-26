By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics

Simone Biles broke the internet once again.

Twitter was buzzing after Simone Biles landed her first Yurchenko double pike in podium training at the GK U.S. Classic. The excitement continued to build with each warmup attempt—all the way until she officially landed the vault for the first time in competition.

Only five gymnasts have competed this vault before—all of which are men. Biles is the first female gymnast to attempt the vault in competition, let alone land it! By doing so, Biles continues to take the sport to new heights by pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible. But she isn’t just here to play around, she is here to make history.

Here is what people are saying about Biles historic performance:

Michelle Obama – Former First Lady

LeBron James – Professional Basketball Player for LA Lakers

Nadia Comaneci – 1976 Olympic All-Around Champion

Sylvester Turner – Mayor of Houston

 Bernice King – American minister & daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

Nastia Liukin – 2008 Olympic All-Around Champion

Hillary Clinton – Former First Lady

Danell Leyva – 3-Time Olympic Medalist (2012 & 2016)

McKayla Maroney – 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

