Photo courtesy Celebrity Cruises

Simone Biles is Named Godmother for Celebrity’s Newest Ship, Beyond

By Chris Korotky

She’s a World Champion. She’s an Olympic Champion. And now Simone Biles has a new title to add to her impressive resume: ‘Godmother!’ Bet you weren’t expecting that! It has been officially revealed that the 2016 Olympic All-Around Champ has been named Godmother of the Celebrity Beyond, a brand new, state-of-the-art cruise ship with some of the most cutting-edge technology, a sleek contemporary design, and with the absolutely incredible (and yes, TikTok famous!) Captain Kate McCue at the helm. Talk about world-class and gold-standard at every angle – seems like a perfect fit!

“There’s so much that goes into choosing the perfect godmother for each of our ships,” remarked Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “That’s why, when choosing the woman to represent our newest ship—which will set the gold standard of cruising—we chose the gold medal winning gymnast, Simone Biles. Simone is truly the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) inside and outside of the gym, and I’m humbled and thrilled to welcome her as godmother of Celebrity Beyond. While I’ve marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it’s Simone’s courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”

The Celebrity Beyond recently made its maiden voyage out of South Hampton, England and will sail itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean. The christening ceremony will be held this November in Fort Lauderdale. The ship also boasts world-class entertainment, including production shows featuring singers, dancers, and yes, you guessed it, incredible acrobats! The visually stunning theatre-in-the-round aboard features a 110-foot curved 4K LED screen wrapping around the stage.

We’ll be giving you an inside look at the unbelievable ship, its christening ceremony with Biles as well as the stunning shows in upcoming issues of Inside Gymnastics magazine, and our sister publication Inside Dance magazine.

