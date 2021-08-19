Fan Favorites Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd and Chellsie Memmel will be on Tour in One of the Greatest Line Ups of Gymnasts Ever

Fans Can Dance in the Show Finale with all the Gymnasts!

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2021) – Straight from the world stage, the best gymnasts in the U.S. featuring the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, will headline the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour. Biles, who medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam, will be joined by her teammates Jade Carey who won gold in floor exercise, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum who won silver for team competition and MyKayla Skinner who won silver in vault.

Produced by MagicSpace Entertainment and promoted by AEG Presents/Concerts West, the show brings all the excitement of a gymnastics competition to hometown arenas nightly as each gymnast performs some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions. The show is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will visit 35 North American cities this fall.