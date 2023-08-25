Simone Rose Tops The Field Day 1 at 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Rose Tops The Field Day 1 at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

In only her second U.S. Championship appearance, Simone Rose is stealing the show, leading the way for the junior women after Day 1 at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships!

Rose started on beam, where she had a few tiny bobbles but hit her routine for a 12.900. Rose then went to floor where she posted the highest score on the event (13.100) with a beautifully choreographed floor routine that she performed exceptionally. In the third rotation, Rose debuted a new vault (a Yurchenko 1.5) for a 13.750, which tied Hezly Rivera on beam for the highest score of the day. Rose capped off her day on bars with a clean routine (13.300) that locked her in at number one.

Rose (53.050) leads Rivera (52.750), who had a great day aside from a slight hiccup on floor during her third tumbling pass.

“On my front tuck step out, it felt like both of my hands went down at the same time for my roundoff, so that was not normal,” Rivera told us after the meet. “So I was like, ‘Let’s be safe and do a layout for today.’ So that’s what I did, and then I just did the two and a half at the end.”

Rivera leads the way on bars (13.850) and beam (13.750).

Rounding out the top three is American Classic and Core Hydration Classic All-Around Champion Kieryn Finnell (52.500).

Current event leaders:

Vault: Simone Rose – 13.750

Bars: Hezly Rivera – 13.850

Beam: Hezly Rivera – 13.750

Floor: Simone Rose – 13.100