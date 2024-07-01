5 Tickets to Paris! Simone Biles Leads U.S. Redemption Tour

SUNI LEE

(MIDWEST GYMNASTICS)

Vitals: DOB: March 9, 2003 Hometown: St. Paul, MN

Career Highlights:

2024 U.S. Championships: 2nd BB; 4th AA, UB

2024 Core Hydration Classic: 1st BB

2022 NCAA Championships: 1st BB; 2nd AA

2020 Olympics: All-Around Champion; 2nd Team & 3rd UB

2021 U.S. Championships: 2nd All-Around & BB; 1st UB

2019 World Championships: 1st Team; 3rd UB; 2nd FX

2019 U.S. Championships: 2nd AA & FX; 1st UB

The Storyline:

After all that 2020 Olympic Champ Suni Lee has endured over the last year, it’s remarkable that she’s even back on the competition floor and on a path to challenge for a spot on the 2024 Olympic team. After a kidney illness cut her NCAA season short at Auburn last year, Lee has been on a rollercoaster of a ride. At one point, swelling from her illness was so bad that the uneven bars great couldn’t even get in her grips to chalk up. She also found herself battling not only the physical ailments of the illness, but the mental anguish that comes along with it that resulted in some depression. Just to make it back to a competitive level is an achievement. But Lee not only made it back, she learned new skills along the way, including a full-twisting Jaeger release on uneven bars that will be named for her if she completes it in a World Cup or the Olympics.

In podium training at Winter Cup, Lee was looking confident and sharp as she landed skill after skill and did it with her typical polish and style. But in competition, she struggled. Two falls on uneven bars followed by another on beam left the Olympic Champ looking temporarily dismayed and audiences stunned. We wished everyone could have seen her in podium training to know just how sharp she actually looked and to know that the potential to make this 2024 Olympic team is absolutely, without a doubt, a real possibility.

But the day reminded us that even the greatest athletes in the world are, indeed, human. How she responds is the true mark of a champion and Lee is already putting the meet into perspective and moving forward.

“It obviously wasn’t what I wanted, but in all honesty, I think that it’s good that it happened here rather than somewhere else. Like, you can’t get anywhere without failing,” she said.

For athletes of all ages and levels, it was an important reminder. We all have bad days, even the defending Olympic Champion. But how we brush ourselves off and pick up the pieces is how we’ll make our mark—a sentiment echoed by her coach Jess Graba following the meet, who noted that even an Olympic Champion makes mistakes. It’s what you do with those mistakes that count, and Suni took them as fuel.

Following the American Classic, where she competed vault (13.250) and beam (meet high 14.300), she headed to Hartford and reminded us all once again that not only can she make this team, she could all but have her place locked with a strong showing in Fort Worth. Competing on vault, beam and floor, she looked confident and strong, winning beam and ready to look ahead to Fort Worth on the road to her second Olympic Games. She knows there’s work to be done and is confident that she’s on the right track.

“I think I’m starting to build a lot more confidence on beam, which is super important because that’s always going to be one of the events that it comes down to for me,” she said after Classics. “Floor, [I’m] feeling good about that. Obviously, it’s not the routine that I want to do for the rest of the season, but it’s good to go out there and compete a full routine because it’s been so long … Obviously, I want to be 100% right now doing everything 100%, working on my consistency. But like I said, my coaches have been really supportive in just trying to help me with my mental and not get too ahead of myself.”

At Championships, Lee made a case for herself especially on beam, outscoring Simone Biles on Day 2. She brought back her Yurchenko double full on vault and performed two solid floor routines. On bars, she competed a downgraded routine that she was able to easily hit for scores in the mid 14s. She plans on upgrading her routine for Trials, and if she’s consistent with her more difficult routine, Lee will prove she deserves a ticket to Paris and could put herself in position to contend for a medal on the event.