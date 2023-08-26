Simone Biles Holds Commanding Lead at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles quest for national title number eight is off to a great start. After Day 1 of competition at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Biles leads the way (59.300) with almost a 3-point margin over Shilese Jones (56.550).

Biles posted the top score on vault (15.700 for her massive Yurchenko double pike), beam (14.450) and floor (14.800).

After sitting tied for first with Biles at the halfway point thanks to a strong start on vault (14.350) and bars where she posted the top score of the evening (14.900), Shilese Jones moved to second after touching her hand to the beam on her two-foot layout series. However, Jones finished strong on floor with a beautiful new routine 14.050. Jones told Inside Gymnastics after podium training that she was recovering from a torn labrum and also dealing with a foot injury. Jones said she felt about 75-80% but honestly looked much stronger than that.

“I just wanted to get out there and get my feet wet,” Jones said after the competition. “I haven’t competed since October and Worlds. Just to get back out here and hit four for four feels great and I’m looking forward to Day 2.”

Skye Blakely finished third after a stellar day of competition where she proved she certainly in the mix for Paris as an All-Arounder. Blakley posted the second highest score of the day on bars (14.400) and beam (14.050).