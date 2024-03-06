SIMONE BILES AND ATHLETA PRESENTS GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR RETURN TO 30+ ARENAS IN 2024

Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles and will be there opening night in Oceanside! Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes on all of our social media, InsideGym.com and in Inside Gymnastics magazine!

Tickets are On Sale Now for Gymnasts, Clubs, and Groups!

Join the excitement at The GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR, starring Simone Biles and featuring squad members Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, and more!

On the heels of the historic competition in Paris, the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles will visit more than 30 U.S. arenas this fall. The only tour of its kind in 2024, this high-octane, exhilarating, and family-friendly show will celebrate world class gymnastics and inspire the next generation of champions. Led by Biles who will be joined by an exceptional squad of select team members, prepare for a pop concert-style spectacle showcasing their athletic brilliance and championship journeys, plus the Gold Squad dancers!

This celebration of world-class gymnastics is designed to inspire the next generation of champions. Following the success of the 2021 tour, the 2024 edition will embody hope, strength, resilience, and determination.

The GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR is all about letting your GOLD shine. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable show!

WHEN: Tour launches September 17 and will span 30 cities through November 3, 2024. The tour schedule is available at goldoveramerica.tour

TICKETS: Gymnasts, clubs, and groups: tickets on sale now at goldoveramerica.tour.

PRESALE: Tickets will go on sale to the general public in the spring. Fans can register for the presale at goldoveramerica.tour.

