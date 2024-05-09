Tickets on Sale May 17! SIMONE BILES AND ATHLETA PRESENTS GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR RETURN TO 30+ ARENAS IN 2024

Experience the Magic of Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Fred Richard and More World Class Gymnasts Live on Stage

Tickets are On Sale May 17! Group Purchases Available Now!

LOS ANGELES – May 9, 2024 – Simone Biles, Fred Richard, and other favorite stars of the gymnastics world leap into action at arenas around the country in the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour. The high-flying performance lands in Oceanside, California, September 17 following the international competition in Paris.

Following the success of the 2021 tour, the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination. Led by Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour—or GOAT, its sublime acronym—will have audiences on the edge of their seat with every tumble, twist and gravity-defying trick.

“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” says Biles. “I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”

This pop concert-style spectacle will showcase the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of Biles and cast members Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Kayla Dicello, Evita Griskenas, Casimir Schmidt and more.

“We’ve put together an all-new show unlike anything that’s been staged before with gymnastics,” says Director and Creator Mark “Swany” Swanhart. “Simone is one of the best collaborative partners I’ve ever worked with.”

Following a two-year break from the sport, Biles returned in 2023 with a history-making performance at the World Championships where she won four gold medals and added another skill – The Biles II (vault) – to the Code of Points. The first woman to capture six titles, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history (female or male) with 37 medals overall (23 gold) and is a seven-time Olympic medalist (four gold). A three-time Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year, she has earned the rare distinction of having five skills named in her honor – The Biles – in the beam, floor (two) and vault (two) disciplines. Team USA vaulted from fourth to third in the final two rotations to win the men’s team bronze medal at the FIG Artistic World Championships. Fred Richard made history, becoming only the fourth and youngest U.S. man to win an all-around medal.

“The Gold Over America Tour enables fans to see some of the world’s best gymnasts in a celebratory, non-competitive environment,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “Having the tour at the end of one of the biggest years ever for the sport provides a great opportunity for athletes and fans alike.”

The creative team for the tour includes Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart and Associate Director Louanne Madorma, along with world-renowned gymnastics coach Valorie “Miss Val” Kondos Field, who serves as Supervising Choreographer for the tour.

Biles’ long-term apparel partner, Athleta, returns as the title sponsor supporting the brand’s “Find Your Movement” rally cry and mission to build confidence, strength and belonging through movement. Gold sponsors include SPIETH and GK; Spieth is the global leader in gymnastics equipment with over 190 years of tradition, innovative design and athlete-proven performance. GK is the largest gymnastics apparel brand in the world and has been crafting the best fitting apparel for more than 40 years. Supplier sponsor K18 is a biology-first haircare company with clinically proven, high-performance results that transform hair routines and lives. The sponsors represent a commitment to excellence and innovation and reflect the tour’s dedication to empowering athletes and fans alike.

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will visit 30 U.S. arenas this fall including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Presales begin May 15 and 16, and tickets are on sale to the general public beginning May 17; group tickets are available now. For more information, visit www.goldoveramericatour.com.