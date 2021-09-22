What the Athletes Are Saying!

“My favorite part of the show is the finale. Because that’s when we bring up some of the gold squad members up on the floor to celebrate the end of the show.” – Simone Biles

“Be prepared for a lot of energy, a lot of gymnastics, a lot of dancing, and a lot of fun.” – Laurie Hernandez

“What I really love is that we each get to have little pieces of our childhood and it’s super emotional and we’re feeling it out on the floor and I hope you guys can feel it, too.” – MyKayla Skinner

“One of my favorite parts for me is “Wild Things.” The costumes are great, what’s going on the big screen is very cool. It’s a more fun, playful side of being on the beam.” – Chellsie Memmel

“My favorite part of the show is “Stronger Together” because we have the Olympic team all out there. We each have our own piece and we all come together at the end. It’s really cool.” – Grace McCallum

What the Fans Are Saying!

“I would say it was the best day of my life!”

“I thought it was amazing, so inspiring. I was dancing the whole time. My heart was so full.”

“I just felt very inspired to be in a space where they’re empowering younger kids to do whatever they need to do to get to where they want to be, no matter the challenges they face.”