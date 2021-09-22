ADVERTORIAL
The Gold Over America Tour has an advertising program in place with Inside Gymnastics magazine. Inside Gymnastics magazine has a presence at select tour locations.
Straight from the world stage, the best gymnasts in the U.S. featuring the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, launched the 35 city Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour in Tucson, AZ last night. The gymnastics-meets-pop-concert tour showcases the gymnasts performing some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions, and brings together the determination, athleticism, artistry and emotion of these incredible women athletes.
Biles, who recently medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam in Tokyo, is joined by her teammates Jade Carey who won gold in floor exercise, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum who won silver for team competition and MyKayla Skinner who won silver in vault.
Participants include 2016 gold and silver medalist in Rio and Dancing With The Stars champion Laurie Hernandez, All-American, NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi, 2017 World All-Around Champion and winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup Morgan Hurd, 2021 Winter Cup All-Around silver medalist Shilese Jones, former USA Gymnastics Women’s Athlete of the Year, 2005 World All-Around Champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel, 2021 French Olympian Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, former Olympian and the top Canadian female gymnast of all time Ellie Black, and U.S. National Team member from 2012-2016 and the 2018 NCAA Gymnastics Champion Nia Dennis.
“The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment,” said Biles. “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”
These women are not only athletes at the top-of-their-game, but also the ultimate squad. The show emerges from their personal values of empowerment, friendship, positive body image, mental health awareness, and self-confidence. A crew of gymnastic dancers under eye-popping LED video screens and lights rounds out the experience.
What the Athletes Are Saying!
“My favorite part of the show is the finale. Because that’s when we bring up some of the gold squad members up on the floor to celebrate the end of the show.” – Simone Biles
“Be prepared for a lot of energy, a lot of gymnastics, a lot of dancing, and a lot of fun.” – Laurie Hernandez
“What I really love is that we each get to have little pieces of our childhood and it’s super emotional and we’re feeling it out on the floor and I hope you guys can feel it, too.” – MyKayla Skinner
“One of my favorite parts for me is “Wild Things.” The costumes are great, what’s going on the big screen is very cool. It’s a more fun, playful side of being on the beam.” – Chellsie Memmel
“My favorite part of the show is “Stronger Together” because we have the Olympic team all out there. We each have our own piece and we all come together at the end. It’s really cool.” – Grace McCallum
What the Fans Are Saying!
“I would say it was the best day of my life!”
“I thought it was amazing, so inspiring. I was dancing the whole time. My heart was so full.”
“I just felt very inspired to be in a space where they’re empowering younger kids to do whatever they need to do to get to where they want to be, no matter the challenges they face.”
A full list of cities and ticket information can be found at www.goldoveramericatour.com/goat/tickets.html. By purchasing the Gold Squad Premium Upgrade, fans will have an opportunity to dance in the show finale with all the gymnasts.
To sign up for more information about VIP packages and a chance to participate in the show finale of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, visit www.GoldOverAmericaTour.com. Follow on Instagram & Facebook @GoldOverAmericaTour, Twitter @GoldOverAmerica and YouTube. #GoldInAllOfUs
The creative team includes Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart and Associate Director Louanne Madorma, along with world-renowned gymnastics coach Valorie “Miss Val” Kondos Field, who serves as Supervising Choreographer for the tour. The tour is produced by Lee D. Marshall and executive produced by Mark “Swany” Swanhart, Louanne Madorma, Valorie “Miss Val” Kondos Field, and Guy Phillips.
# # #
About MagicSpace Entertainment
Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. A boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.MagicSpace.net
About AEG Presents
Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.
About Athleta
A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta’s versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.
Photos by John Cheng
