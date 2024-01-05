Showtime! Cal’s Mya Lauzon balances the bear bubble, academics and being one day better

When you were looking for a school, what were you looking for, and what was it about Cal that you really felt like, this is the place that I would love to be?

I was definitely looking for a place that was going to benefit both my athletics and my academics. My parents always emphasized gymnastics is one thing, and that’s obviously going to be your sort of gateway into college. But you have to realize that academics and that your future that comes after you graduate from a university is going to be super important. That emphasis in my head that I’ve had for a really long time is what led me to coming to Cal. Previously, I wasn’t even committed to Cal. I was actually committed to the University of Minnesota. And then I ended up changing my commitment my junior year (of high school). It was actually kind of funny because I had never actually visited Cal in person before I came here because I committed to Cal during COVID. I did a Zoom call with Justin, Liz, and Janelle (McDonald), our assistant coach at the time.

The very first time I met Liz and Janelle was when they happened to come to a college, just camp or clinic in Washington a couple weeks before I left for Cal. I went to dinner with them and met them for the very first time. It was more like a gut feeling thing, making that decision. Choosing Cal and knowing that it was the number one public university and then knowing it had amazing athletics, those are just the two things that drew me into coming here. And even though it was a gut feeling and I never got to experience the whole recruiting visit or official visit thing, I wouldn’t change my experience for the world because since being here, I’ve been excelling in my academics and my athletics, and it’s just been benefiting me in so many different ways.

So you feel Cal has really given back to you in so many ways…

I’ve made so many strong relationships with my teammates, my coaches, the athletic staff, just the overall student-athlete community, and it’s been really amazing. Those were the two things I was really looking for in addition to walking into a team with a lot of diversity. That was also really important to me because I’m from Washington. I wanted to know that there was going to be a lot of sharing of culture and diversity.

How do you then – and maybe take this question as even giving advice to student-athletes coming in – how do you balance your schedule with all the requirements as a student-athlete that you have to fulfill?

I think the most challenging thing about being a student-athlete is learning to juggle such a difficult schedule. I feel like being a student-athlete, we’re just always on the go. We always have something to do, always have something to focus on. And so I feel like prioritizing everything can be difficult sometimes. Since being at Cal, we have a lot of resources outside of the gym that we also get to use for academics. We have access to tutors, we get to talk to academic advisors, our professors. Those utilities have definitely helped when it comes to balancing the academic side of being at Cal. I mean, California being the number one public university, the classes and the workload are definitely up there. But since I’ve been here, definitely being able to balance and finding a way to utilize my time to fit in all my priorities is definitely important.

Mental health is also very important, and that’s something that our team and our student-athlete body at Cal focuses a lot on. Being able to manage and take time for yourselves, but also being on top of your work and just making sure you can prioritize all the things that you’re juggling on your plate, it’s definitely difficult, but it’s achievable.

Being able to come here and be pushed to my limit has been, honestly, such a great thing. I’ve learned a lot from it. With the rest of my junior year and going into my senior year, there’s a lot more that I’m going to learn and I’m going to experience, and I’m really excited for that.

It’s so important to be able to see the bigger picture…

That was another thing that drew me to Cal. I didn’t want to go to a university where I was just going to settle and have it easy. I wanted to grow up, and when I came here, I knew that Cal was going to be challenging. I know it’s not an easy school academically and on top of athletics, I knew that was going to be super difficult, but I really wanted to go to a university that challenged because although I wanted to come to a university that benefited me both academically and athletically, I also wanted to go somewhere that really challenged me and pushed me almost out of my comfort zone. Sometimes when I’m in classes or I’m in the gym, there are times where you’re going to feel uncomfortable and you’re like, ‘okay, I don’t know if I can do this’ but that’s sort of a great thing that I’ve learned to utilize at Cal, is that not everything is going to be easy. It really pushes me to be an overall better student and a better athlete.

So when you do have a minute or two to relax, what do you like to do?

When I have some downtime, I am a really big napper! So I love to take naps throughout the day. If I have, like, a couple of hours in between my classes after practice, I’m most likely going to take a shower and then take a nap. I’m also a really big reader. I was a big reader when I was in middle school, and then I kind of got away from it when I went to high school, but then coming to college I started to notice that I just didn’t want to use my cell phone as much, especially when I’m winding down and going to bed.

I actually started reading a lot more books. And so I read before I go to bed. You’ll also probably find me at a cafe or exploring new foods in the area because Berkeley being such a diverse area, we have so many food options. I mean, if you’re a foodie, Berkeley is the place for you. And I’m a very spontaneous person when it comes to trying new foods and trying new things. So most of the time when I have downtime, either I’ll try to find a new place to eat or I’ll sit down at a cafe.

What does success look like at the end of the 2024 season for you and your team?

So success to us is going to be overall just having a great season, whether or not we make it to final fours. I mean, the ultimate goal is obviously to make final fours, and we’re striving high. We’re striving for the really big things because we know we’re capable. Ultimately, the end goal is to make it to Nationals again and really come back from last season where we left off and put on a show, show off our confidence and showcase how much talent we have on the team.

With the PAC-12 ending, we’re going to have our last PAC-12 Championships. Obviously for that, we want to put our best foot forward and really step up our game and really end it off on a good note for the PAC-12. When we move into postseason, we just want to step out, put on a show for everyone and really translate all the hard work that we put into practice and put it into competition and just get one day better every single day in practice and competition, just so we can showcase how much of a driven team and how much talent we have.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics