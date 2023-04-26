Shoko Miyata discusses her artistic routines, Japan’s success, and more

How is your training going? Are you working on any fun new skills?

In terms of the environment, I think I have been able to practice well. I moved up to university and the practice environment here will help me to get good results. There were some injuries during the off-season, and even though I haven’t been able to take on the challenge of any new techniques yet, I am planning to do so.

We really appreciate your artistry and elegance on beam and floor. What kind of artistry training do you do?

Nothing in particular. I have a naturally rich personality with emotions. Rather than building expressiveness, I think it’s important to understand yourself and express yourself as you are.

Tell us about what it was like to win the bronze on beam at the 2022 Worlds!

Neither I nor my coach imagined winning a medal on the balance beam, and on floor exercise I was the reserve. So the apparatus final was a surprise for all of us. My World Championship was supposed to finish on the balance beam as the final performer, but then I was called up for floor really at the last minute [when Flavia Saraiva withdrew]. Because of that, for floor I thought I would just take the plunge and enjoy it.

I was very happy, but I want to compete on the world stage in the All-Around. So, for me, 8th place in the individual All-Around was the happiest moment in the World Championship.

What moments did you love most at 2022 Worlds? Do you have any favorite memories?

Most of all, I was happy that the unity of Team Japan was shown and we received good reviews. Experiencing the World Championships helped me to aim higher and motivated me.

Other than the competition, the wind was so strong in England that my phone was blown away and almost fell into a river. That moment my phone was blown away, my mind went totally blank, more than any other tournament I’ve ever competed in!

The Japanese women’s team is really on the rise. What do you think are some of the factors contributing to your team’s amazing success?

[The] 2022 team members were very close members who knew each other from the young age category. So I think it’s the result of believing in each other and following from practice, because one person was doing her best for everyone.

What’s your favorite apparatus?

Vault and floor exercise.

Could you tell us about your goals for 2023 and beyond?

I want to perform a higher quality routine than last year and aim for the podium of all competitions, and take the 2023 season as a passing point for the Paris Olympics.

Is there anything else you’d like to tell our readers?

Thank you all for your support as always. As in 2022, I will do my best to bring a lovely smile to the competition and all fans. Thank YOU!