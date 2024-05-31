Shilese Jones withdraws from 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships

You really couldn’t ask for a better finish to the story that was Jones’ 2022 and 2023 season. With all the adversity she’s faced early on in her career came a calmness and sense of confidence that has allowed Jones to focus on her gymnastics her own way and she’ll take this time to continue that focus in order to be healthy by Minneapolis for Olympic Trials and later this summer in Paris.

Having lost her father in December 2021, Jones’ approach this entire quad has been beyond admirable. After finishing 10th at the 2021 Olympic Trials, Jones was ready to close the Elite chapter of her career. However, it was a conversation with her father that inspired her to keep going. Jones returned to Seattle to be closer to family and started training at the gym where her journey first began years ago. She also deferred her enrollment at the University of Florida at that time, officially setting her sights set on Paris 2024.

Jones has gained a great deal of perspective in the sport recently and what matters most. Knowing she’s right on the verge of her Olympic dream, she told us in May before the Core Hydration Classic, “I am super hard on myself, so I’m just taking it all in this year. I know my goal is right in my hands now. I’m following the same training plan and, you know, kicking the nerves off but also staying calm and focused at the same time.”

Jones’ success has also brought notoriety and exciting opportunities for her to bring gymnastics, life balance and overall health awareness to the forefront, including a partnership with Core Hydration, something she says allows multiple opportunities for her generation.

“We’re very blessed and you know, working with this partnership and having so many great exciting things outside of our training is just super exciting,” she said. “It inspires a lot of the younger girls. I look back at my younger self and never would have thought this was possible.”

She’s also so appreciative and aware of just how historic the senior women’s field is right now and she sees that as an advantage for everyone. “You know, we’re competitive at the same time, but we’re there to support each and every girl and athlete at the same time,” she said.