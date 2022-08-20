Shilese Jones Puts Up Career Best Performance En Route To The Lead Day 1 | 2022 U.S. Championships 

Jones sat tied with Konnor McClain heading into the last rotation. McClain was having one of her best All-Around performances as well despite recovering from a concussion and the flu in the weeks leading up to the competition. McClain was tied for first with Jade Carey after her signature beam routine in the first rotation and continued with confidence through floor and vault. Bars, which happens to be the event McClain was training when she fell and hit her head, was McClain’s final routine for the day and while it wasn’t as sharp as it could have been, McClain fought through and ended her day with an All-Around score of 56.400.

Jordan Chiles, the Tokyo Olympian who was competing in her first Elite meet since Tokyo, rounded out the top 3, posting an All-Around score of 56.150. Chiles had arguably the best beam routine of her career with hardly a wobble, and ended her day with a stellar floor routine that nearly brought her to tears.

“After hitting my floor routine I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m back! This was a relief!'” Chiles said. “I was able to hit 4 for 4 and I kind of started tearing up. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is crazy!’ Just to be able to come back and say that ‘I’m back’ and just see how everything turns out!’

The OOFOS U.S. Championships continue at Amalie Arena with junior men’s Day 2 competition at 1:30 p.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule.