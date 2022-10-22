Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
Shilese Jones Earns Automatic Berth To Worlds
With Day 1 of the World Championship Selection Camp for the U.S. women complete, Shilese Jones can officially call herself a world team member! Jones grabbed the lead after the first rotation and didn’t let up as the competition progressed, finishing with the top All-Around score of the day (56.700) to earn an automatic spot on Team USA.
Jones started the competition on vault with a clean Yurchenko double for a 14.500. In the second rotation she turned in a hit set on bars for another 14.500. After missing one of her feet on her standing arabian, Jones managed to stay on the beam in the third rotation and posted a 13.600 for an otherwise clean routine. She closed out the day on floor with her trademark powerful tumbling with clean execution for a 14.100.
Jordan Chiles finished in second (56.100) and looked poised and confident from start to finish. Chiles eclipsed the 14.0 mark on every event except for beam, where she posted a 13.300. The highlight of Chiles’ day came on floor, where she rocked it for a 14.250 — the highest score of the day on that event!
Just going to leave this here.@ChilesJordan | @gkelite | @WGC2022 pic.twitter.com/AnpZ9sFyfc— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 22, 2022
Jade Carey finished third with a 55.450 and continued to prove her case as an All-Arounder by posting the highest score of the day on beam (13.750) — an event she isn’t typically known for. As always, Carey was stellar on her trademark events (14.300 on vault and 13.800 on floor), but also showed a really clean uneven bar routine for a 13.600.
This competition was an important one for Skye Blakely, who wants to prove she can bring in a big uneven bar and beam score for Team USA, as well as potential back up routines on vault and floor. Blakely finished fourth All-Around (54.650) despite touching her hands on the beam after her front handspring + front tuck, still managing a 13.550. Overall Blakely made a strong case for herself with a 14.200 on vault and a 13.450 on bars and floor.
Leanne Wong rounded out the top five with a 53.250 in her first All-Around competition since the U.S. Classic. Wong struggled on floor (12.450) and had some balance checks on beam (12.850) but shined on vault (14.150) and bars (13.800).
The competition resumes tomorrow (October 22) at 5:50 p.m. ET with athletes competing up to two routines, which is to be determined in conference with the Athlete Selection Committee.
The remaining four gymnasts who will be joining Jones in Liverpool plus a traveling alternate are expected to be named following the conclusion of the competition.
Full Results:
- Shilese Jones 56.700
- Jordan Chiles 56.100
- Jade Carey 55.450
- Skye Blakely 54.650
- Leanne Wong 53.250
- Lexi Zeiss 53.200
- Addison Fatta 52.550
- Marissa Neal 51.250
- Nola Matthews 50.950
- Amelia Disidore 47.400
Photo Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
