Shilese Jones Earns Automatic Berth To Worlds

Jade Carey finished third with a 55.450 and continued to prove her case as an All-Arounder by posting the highest score of the day on beam (13.750) — an event she isn’t typically known for. As always, Carey was stellar on her trademark events (14.300 on vault and 13.800 on floor), but also showed a really clean uneven bar routine for a 13.600.

This competition was an important one for Skye Blakely, who wants to prove she can bring in a big uneven bar and beam score for Team USA, as well as potential back up routines on vault and floor. Blakely finished fourth All-Around (54.650) despite touching her hands on the beam after her front handspring + front tuck, still managing a 13.550. Overall Blakely made a strong case for herself with a 14.200 on vault and a 13.450 on bars and floor.

Leanne Wong rounded out the top five with a 53.250 in her first All-Around competition since the U.S. Classic. Wong struggled on floor (12.450) and had some balance checks on beam (12.850) but shined on vault (14.150) and bars (13.800).

The competition resumes tomorrow (October 22) at 5:50 p.m. ET with athletes competing up to two routines, which is to be determined in conference with the Athlete Selection Committee.

The remaining four gymnasts who will be joining Jones in Liverpool plus a traveling alternate are expected to be named following the conclusion of the competition.

Full Results: