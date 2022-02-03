7 Gravity-Defying Athletes to Watch at the Games! | 2022 Winter Games

Erin Jackson – Speed Skating

Just five years after transitioning from inline skating to speed skating, Erin Jackson is ready to go for gold in Beijing! A mere four months after she began training, Jackson became the first Black woman to make a U.S. Olympic team back in 2018. Now with more experience under her belt, Jackson is in a good position to bring home some Olympic hardware. This season she won four of the last five 500m World Cup races and set a new American record (36.80 seconds) along the way. Jackson’s recent success has turned her into a gold medal favorite and if she succeeds, she would be the first U.S. woman to win a gold in the 500m since Bonnie Blair in 1994 and the first medal of any kind in speed skating since 2002.

Mikaela Shiffrin – Skiing

Sentimental favorite Shiffrin is a three-time Olympic medalist (two gold), three-time overall World Cup champion, and six-time world champion in alpine skiing. The 26-year-old who hails from Edwards, Colorado is chasing history at these Games is a gold medal contender in any event that she enters which could be five in Beijing – Downhill, Super G, Giant Slalom, Slalom and Combined. Depending on how many events she enters, Shiffrin could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games (4). The current record was set in 2002 by Croatia’s Janica Kostelic.

Alysa Liu – Figure Skating

A rising star on the U.S. figure skating team, Alysa Liu has the potential to reach new heights in Beijing! She had great success as a junior, becoming the youngest U.S. woman to win a U.S. national title at the age of 13 and becoming the first junior American skater to land a triple Axel in international competition. Liu went on to defend her title at the senior level in 2019 and 2020 and also became the first female American skater to land a quad jump in competition. Despite withdrawing from the 2022 U.S. Championships due to testing positive for COVID-19, Liu was named to the U.S. Skating Olympic team and is expected to make big moves in her first Games! And while the Russian women look to have the podium spots all but locked up led by the undisputed queen Kamila Valiyeva and her teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, Beijing could provide Liu with invaluable experience looking ahead to Milano Cortina in 2026.