13 Apr See You In Champaign! 2026 NCAA Men’s Preview! Can No.1 Oklahoma Take The Title?
It All Comes Down To This!
By Christy Sandmaier
Whether you’re a die-hard NCAA gymnastics fan or just tuning in for all of the action, THIS is the week we’ve all been waiting for! Who will take the Men’s NCAA Championship in Champaign?
Will the No.1 seeded Oklahoma Sooners build upon their momentum and depth to bring it home? Oklahoma has won 12 NCAA Men’s Gymnastics National Championships, including nine national titles under head coach Mark Williams (since 2000). They have reached 25 consecutive NCAA finals, or the finals of every championship held since 2000, and have finished among the top 3 in 23 of the last 24 NCAA Championships held, dating back to the 2001 season. OU’s most recent national championship was in 2018, the final in a run of four straight national titles.
Will Michigan defend its title after last season’s National Championship thriller on the strength of international star 2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Fred Richard, who will be competing in his final NCAA competition? Michigan claimed six medals at the recent BIGs, including gold from Carson Eshleman on high bar and Chase Pappas on vault. Head Coach Yuan Xiao was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the fifth straight season, while Richard earned Gymnast of the Championships honors for the fourth consecutive year.
Or, will Stanford capitalize and win its 11th national title as 2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Asher Hong takes the floor in what will also be his final collegiate meet?
Hong recently secured his third conference Gymnast of the Year award. A 2026 Nissen-Emery Award finalist, he has recorded three event titles this season and boasts 14-plus averages on still rings (14.250), vault (14.400), and parallel bars (14.150). Hong has also recorded the second-highest All-Around score in the nation with an 80.300, leading the Cardinal to a season-high 326.450 and earning his 11th career MPSF Gymnast of the Week award for his effort.
All signs and stats point to a Sooner victory, but every team on the floor is ready to bring their A Game in what should be an incredible battle. There’s absolutely nothing like watching men’s live gymnastics and the 2026 National Championship is primed to be one of the best and most competitive ever. We’ll be live on the scene for all of the action, so stay tuned @InsideGym
Ahead of this week’s competition, we talked to five head coaches: Oklahoma’s Mark Williams, Michigan’s Yuan Xiao, Stanford’s Thom Glielmi, Nebraska’s Chuck Chmelka, and Greenville’s Zach Peters who’s team recently won the ECAC Conference title, the first in program history. See what they had to say below!
How To Watch
The Championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions held on April 17 at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.
Three teams and the top three All-Around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place on April 18.
Championship qualifiers will air on ESPN+. Session I will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern time and Session II will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The championship finals will air on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Eastern time. For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.
Friday, April 17
SESSION I: Championships Qualifier, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
No.1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 California, No. 9 Greenville and No. 12 Springfield
SESSION II: Championships Qualifier, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Illinois, No. 10 Navy and No. 11 Army
Saturday, April 18
Championships Finals, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championship History
The NCAA men’s gymnastics national championship dates back to 1938, skipping 1943-47 and 2020, with the first-ever championship trophy going to Chicago. Penn State and Oklahoma each hold 12 national titles, which makes them the winningest teams in championship history.
Last year, Michigan won its seventh national championship and first since 2014 with a team score of 332.224 points at the 2025 championships hosted by the University of Michigan. Stanford took runner-up honors with 332.061 points, while Oklahoma placed third with 327.891 points.
No. 1 Oklahoma
The top-ranked Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team is the No. 1 national seed at the 2026 NCAA Championships. The Sooners, who won their second straight MPSF Championship and 21st overall this season, enter the NCAA Championships as the top seed for the second consecutive year.
Coming in as the No.1 seed, what will it take to bring home the title to OU?
We need to have a good night on Saturday. We need to be consistent, control our landings. We want to build on that 100% hit performance we had at conference. If we compete like that again in Champaign, I think we have a real shot at it.
I believe this is the best team we’ve had since 2019, and these guys have put in the work to get here. Now, it’s all about the performance on the night. And that’s what we’ve been working towards all season—being our best when it matters most.
I think it’s going to be an exciting competition. The top three or four teams all have a real shot at that top spot.
What are you most proud of (so far) this season? Who has really stepped up into a leadership role?
Going into the National Championships undefeated, as the Conference champs, is an impressive thing, but I’m most proud of how this group has grown together. How they bonded early on and have acted as one. This has been a very harmonious team. They work hard, but they also have fun in the gym.
Only 12 athletes can take the floor in finals, but every single guy on this team has contributed to its success. They have each other’s backs and, as a coach, there’s nothing you want to see more.
Creating that culture are our captains, Brigham Frentheway and Kelton Christiansen. They’ve done a great job bringing this team together. Both started out as walk-ons. They weren’t highly recruited, but they understand this team, what we need to be good, and what it means to be a Sooner. Fuzzy Benas is a guy who leads by example, who continues to conquer adversity every single day in the gym and brings the energy in competition. Ignacio Yockers is the hardest worker you’ll ever see, and an exemplary student. I think all four balance each other very well.
Is there a key event you need to hit or one you’re specifically targeting to capitalize on?
I think it’s pommel horse. It’s been a strong event for us all season. We’ve got a lot of talent in Ignacio Yockers and Colby Aranda, who are doing two of the hardest sets in the NCAA, and guys who have made major steps up this year, like Mac Seyler, who had his third ACL repair less than a year ago, and just refused to give up on making this team. He worked, and worked, and worked some more, and it shows on this event, maybe more than any other. Tyler Flores has stepped up and been very consistent all season long.
I think we just need to have our average day on horse, and that will set us up nicely for the rest of the competition.
Beyond winning the championship, what do you most hope your senior class gains from this competition?
These guys understand that the process and the journey isn’t defined by this one night. What this group has done as Sooners is extraordinary, and I know they’ve created bonds they’ll have for the rest of their lives. That, as much as anything we do in competition, are the memories I want them to cherish. It’s been a pleasure and an honor coaching this group, and I know every guy on this team wants to send them out on a high note, so we’re going to go out and try to make some Sooner magic.
No.2 Michigan
The No. 2-ranked University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team just earned its sixth straight Big Ten Championship, winning the team finals with a score of 323.500. The Wolverines’ sixth consecutive team title ties the longest streak in program history, matching the streak of six from 1961-66. Only Illinois has a longer championship streak, winning 11 from 1950-60. The Wolverines head into Champaign as the defending National Champions.
What Head Coach Yuan Xiao had to say:
What will it take to bring the title back to Michigan?
Michigan is the defending NCAA champion from 2025. Coming in as the No. 2 seed with the second-highest qualifying score, we will need consistency across all events and clean execution under pressure. The key will be minimizing mistakes—so having multiple athletes capable of scoring on every apparatus will be critical. We will also need to match the intensity and precision that Oklahoma and Stanford have as a team, while leveraging the depth and experience our program has built.
Is there a key event you’re targeting?
Every event will matter given how tight the margins are in college gymnastics, but historically Michigan excels on high bar, pommel horse, and floor exercise, so maintaining dominance on that apparatus while getting strong contributions from specialists on will be essential. The team that can be most consistent across all six events—without any weak spots—will likely claim the title.
What memory do you want your senior class to cherish most?
Beyond the championship itself, I’d encourage my seniors to reflect on the journey they took to get here. They’re part of a program that just won its seventh national title and is competing at the highest level of collegiate gymnastics. The memory worth cherishing is the brotherhood, the daily grind of training together, supporting each other through injuries and setbacks, and knowing they contributed to Michigan’s legacy of excellence. Whether it’s a final routine on their favorite event, a last team dinner, or simply standing on that platform one final time in a Michigan uniform—those moments of camaraderie and shared purpose often matter more than the final score.
How important has Fred Richard been to this program?
Fred Richard is one of our program’s most important. He won his second All-Around title at the 2025 NCAA Championships. He represents the caliber of athlete our program attracts and develops, and his consistent excellence across events provides a reliable anchor for Michigan team’s scoring. His presence likely elevates the entire team’s culture and work ethic, setting a standard for what’s possible at Michigan.
No.3 Stanford
Ten-time National Champion Stanford came up just short in its bid for a historic sixth consecutive national title in 2025, finishing the season as the national runner-up at the NCAA Championships. The second-place finish marked the 16th time in head coach Thom Glielmi’s 23 seasons that the Cardinal has placed inside the top three, further cementing Stanford’s status as one of the nation’s elite men’s gymnastics programs. As runner up to OU at the recent MPSF Championships, and to Michigan last year in Ann Arbor, this team is about to be all business in Champaign.
What Head Coach Thom Glielmi had to say:
What will it take to bring home your 11th National Championship?
There are multiple teams that are legitimate contenders, and the outcome will ultimately be determined by who performs best on the day. Any team in contention will need to deliver across all events without exception. Our focus is to execute to our capabilities. Beyond that, as I have seen in the past, the final determination rests with the judges.
What are you most proud of (so far) this season?
The team is fully engaged in our process of developing a clear understanding of how championship teams prepare. They are learning what is required to build and sustain the culture of high performance, and their commitment to that standard continues to grow. At times, the process can be challenging—particularly when navigating outliers—but this is an inherent and necessary part of building a cohesive, high-performing team.
Is there a key event you need to hit or one you’re specifically targeting to capitalize on?
We definitely have stronger events but I would not say we have a weak event. Nationally, it is looking like the E score now carries more weight, where internationally it seems more equally weighted with difficulty and execution. But we are always looking to capitalize on both.
Beyond winning the championship, what do you most hope your senior class gains from this competition (what memory do you want them to cherish most)?
I have always evaluated the program’s success primarily through the quality of the student-athlete experience—both within our team environment and across the broader university. It is a rare opportunity to be part of something greater than oneself. When fully embraced, the value extends well beyond competitive outcomes or individual achievement; it reflects character, discipline, and a commitment to contributing meaningfully beyond what is measured by a score.
When our student-athletes look back on their time at Stanford and within the men’s gymnastics program, I hope they recognize the growth they experienced while appreciating the process itself. This period represents one of the most formative chapters of their lives. Ultimately, the goal is that they leave not only as accomplished athletes, but as fully developed individuals and contributing members of society.
For More:
No. 4 Nebraska
No. 4 Nebraska placed second at the team competition at the 2026 Big Ten Championships with a score of 320.700. Michigan won with a 323.500, followed by Illinois in third with a 316.700. On the strength of veteran All-American’s Chase Mondi, Asher Cohen and Max Odden, and newcomers Sam Rakita and Wyatt Reynolds, who were named to the 2026 Big Ten men’s gymnastics All-Freshman team, The Big Red machine is reloaded and ready to make a move after finishing fourth at NCAAs the past two seasons.
The Huskers will also be competing for something much bigger than a Championship in Champaign. With the loss of assistant coach Jim Hartung, who passed away in January, they’ll be dedicating this season to him.
“The Nebraska Athletic Department is deeply saddened to announce the passing of assistant men’s gymnastics coach Jim Hartung on Saturday night. Our condolences go out to Jim’s family, friends, and everyone he has impacted during his remarkable life in gymnastics from a national champion athlete at Nebraska to an Olympic gold medalist to a successful coach. Jim is a true Husker legend and his impact on the sport of gymnastics will carry on for decades to come. Our department will provide all available resources and support for our men’s gymnastics student-athletes and coaching staff during this very difficult time.”
Hartung, 65, has been a Nebraska assistant gymnastics coach for the past 19 seasons, giving back to the championship program he helped build as one of the United States’ most accomplished gymnasts. Hartung amassed a total of 22 All-America awards and seven NCAA individual titles during his career from 1979 to 1982. His accolades included a pair of NCAA all-around titles in 1981 and 1982.
What Head Coach Chuck Chmelka had to say:
You’re coming in as the No. 4 seed. What do you believe is key for your team to finish in the top three/position yourselves to win the title?
We need to be very good Saturday night! We need to hit our routines and stick our dismounts and not make mistakes that would takes us out of the game!
With Jim’s passing, I know this has been a tough season emotionally for everyone. With that in mind, what are you most proud of (so far) this season? How have you seen your team rise to the occasion?
I am the proudest of how our team has rallied together with each other and are such a tight knit team! The guys are dedicating this season to Jim and everyone is sticking together holding everyone accountable to be sure we are successful.
Beyond winning the championship, what do you hope your incredible senior class gains most from this competition?
I want them to enjoy the moment and have fun because they will never forget this NCAA’s since they are seniors. Don’t hold anything back!!!
Notable: Greenville Wins Its First ECAC Title!
The Greenville men’s gymnastics team brought home the ECAC Conference title this season, the first in program history. The Panthers sat in fourth place heading into the final rotation but scored a season-high on vault to secure the championship! Greenville finished the 2025 season ranked No.13. This year, they come into the National Championship as the No.9 seed.
What Head Coach Zach Peters had to say:
First, what does winning your first ECAC Championship mean to this program and to you?!
Winning the ECAC Championship meant a lot, but more importantly I am just so proud of my team constantly moving towards excellence. We do not really focus on winning as much as we focus on being the best version of ourselves and pushing excellence in all categories. While we had a goal to win ECAC, it is not the focus of what we do here at Greenville. So this Championship win meant a lot to show how much these young men have pushed themselves to be the best they can be. For me, I am just excited for my team that they get to see all their hard work pay off and end the year on a great note!
What are you most proud of this season (so far)?
I am most proud of our athlete’s ability to fight in every meet this year. In three of our “bigger” wins against Illinois, Cal, and ECAC Championships, we had mistakes during the meet or were down at one point. Instead of letting mistakes bring us down, we made sure to always fight no matter what and never give up. Even in meets that we have lost, they have always been close because of my athletes ability to fight and never give up no matter how slim the chances may be. The best example was at ECAC Championships when our team was down over 5 points going into the last event and they made it work and didn’t let it stop them!
What are your team’s top goals for this week?
Our team’s top goals for this week is showcase our best gymnastics and walk out of the arena with our heads held up high no matter what! We have worked hard to showcase us pushing excellence and we hope to showcase that more this weekend!
Men’s Gymnast Of The Week Tracker:
- Week 1: Solen Chiodi, Michigan
- Week 2: David Shamah, Stanford
- Week 3: Asher Hong, Stanford
- Week 4: Fuzzy Benas, Oklahoma
- Week 5: Fred Richard, Michigan
- Week 6: Asher Cohen, Nebraska
- Week 7: N/A, Winter Cup Week
- Week 8: Parker Thackston, Ohio State
- Week 9: Joseph Soltz, Navy
- Week 10: Nathan York, Nebraska
- Week 11: Matthew Underhill, Penn State
- Week 12: Jaxon Clapper, Greenville
See our Photo Gallery from the 2026 SEC Championships Here!
See our Photo Gallery from the Spouts Collegiate Quad Here!
See the 2026 NCAA Women’s Schedule Here!
See the 2026 NCAA Men’s Schedule Here!
Follow @InsideGym for all of the action all season long!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine; University of Oklahoma
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