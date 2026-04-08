08 Apr Sarahy’s Scoop: What A Regionals!
Regionals Galore!
The NCAA regular season was a blast, but after everything that happened this weekend, Regionals felt like a whole new season of its own. Let’s unpack some of the standout moments!
5. UCLA’s Jordan Chiles – Floor (10.0)
Jordan’s no stranger to 10s this season, but this one has a special place in my heart. From the moment she steps onto the floor, you can tell how much this routine means to her and, even more, how much this team means to her as she finishes her career with the Bruins.
4. Iowa’s Aurelie Tran – Bars (10.0)
WOW! Aurelie Tran made history at Iowa, earning the program’s first-ever perfect 10.0 on bars.
3. Michigan State’s Nikki Smith – Vault (10.0)
The height! The amplitude! The stick! I can’t wait to see Nikki compete All-Around in Fort Worth.
2. Stanford’s Taralyn Nguyen – Vault
Stanford is heading to Fort Worth for the second time in three years after finishing second at the Baton Rouge Regional Final. LSU took the win with a 197.825, while Stanford followed with a 197.225, just ahead of Clemson’s 197.150 and Michigan’s 196.750.
Stanford sat in fourth halfway through the meet and was tied with ACC champion Clemson heading into the final rotation on vault. From there, it was back-and-forth, but a strong final rotation, highlighted by a stick from Taralyn Nguyen, gave the Cardinal the edge, securing the second spot by just .075.
1. Minnesota keeps on dancing!
In this meet, I didn’t even know who to root for. I don’t think I’ve ever seen team scores move around that much. No one knew how it was going to go, but No. 13 Minnesota put in the work and it paid off. UCLA came out on top, with Minnesota securing the second spot. The Gophers posted a 197.625, ending Utah’s 49-year streak of qualifying to the national championship after Utah finished with a 197.500.
This is what the postseason is all about.
Men’s News!
3. Stanford’s Cooper Kim – Floor
The Stanford freshman earned the MPSF regional title with a 14.100!
2. Blaise Rousseau – Rings
One word: Satisfying.
1. Greenville’s Matthew Ross – Pommel Horse
I had to give a shoutout to the ECAC Champions. Greenville had a really strong and consistent meet, which ultimately led them to their title. This routine from Matthew Ross shows why they deserved it.
Road to Fort Worth!
The Elite 8 are set! Who will take the National Championship?
For the schedule and bracket, click here.
Sarahy Mora Rincon is a Communications and Media Arts & Design double major at James Madison University. The Richmond, Virginia native serves as president of JMU Club Gymnastics, where she helps lead the team and support its events, outreach, and involvement in the collegiate club gymnastics community.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
GYMNAST OF THE WEEK TRACKER!
Women’s:
- Week 1: Ella Zirbes, Utah
- Week 2: Kailin Chio, LSU
- Week 3: Anna Roberts, Stanford
- Week 4: Jordan Chiles, UCLA
- Week 5: Skye Blakely, Florida
- Week 6: Delaynee Rodriguez, Kentucky
- Week 7: Avery Neff, Utah
- Week 8: Morgan Price, Arkansas
- Week 9: Arianna Ostrum, Minnesota
- Week 10: Selena Miranda-Harris
- Week 11: Maggie Slife, Air Force
- Week 12: Tonya Paulsson, California
- Week 13: Taralyn Nguyen, Stanford
Men’s:
- Week 1: Solen Chiodi, Michigan
- Week 2: David Shamah, Stanford
- Week 3: Asher Hong, Stanford
- Week 4: Fuzzy Benas, Oklahoma
- Week 5: Fred Richard, Michigan
- Week 6: Asher Cohen, Nebraska
- Week 7: N/A, Winter Cup Week
- Week 8: Parker Thackston, Ohio State
- Week 9: Joseph Soltz, Navy
- Week 10: Nathan York, Nebraska
- Week 11: Matthew Underhill, Penn State
- Week 12: Jaxon Clapper, Greenville
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For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
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