2. Stanford’s Taralyn Nguyen – Vault

Stanford is heading to Fort Worth for the second time in three years after finishing second at the Baton Rouge Regional Final. LSU took the win with a 197.825, while Stanford followed with a 197.225, just ahead of Clemson’s 197.150 and Michigan’s 196.750.

Stanford sat in fourth halfway through the meet and was tied with ACC champion Clemson heading into the final rotation on vault. From there, it was back-and-forth, but a strong final rotation, highlighted by a stick from Taralyn Nguyen, gave the Cardinal the edge, securing the second spot by just .075.