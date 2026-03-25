1. Selena Harris-Miranda – Bars (10.0)

Selena somehow finds her way into my top five every week, but WOW. This is easily the best bar routine I’ve seen this season — and that’s saying a lot. In a tight meet between No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Alabama, the Gators needed someone to step up, and Selena delivered.

It wasn’t just bars either. Florida came out strong from the start and made it clear they weren’t going down without a fight. Starting on beam, where a lot of teams might fold under pressure, the Gators looked completely in control. As the No. 1 beam team in the country, they backed it up with 9.950s from Kayla DiCello and Selena Harris-Miranda, plus a 9.900 from Sky Blakely. On floor, Kayla DiCello, Selena Harris-Miranda and eMjae Frazier all went 9.900, adding to the momentum. A solid vault rotation and a stunning bar lineup sealed it for the Gators, who looked confident from start to finish.