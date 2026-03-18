Sarahy’s Scoop: NCAA Week 10 and 11

18 Mar Sarahy’s Scoop: NCAA Week 10 and 11

Posted at 16:20h in 2026 Men’s NCAA News, 2026 NCAA Headquarters, 2026 Women's NCAA News, News & Features, Sarahy's Scoop by
By Sarahy Mora

It’s Time!

Postseason is here, and all eyes are on the women as they head into conference championships this week! The men still have a few more weeks to fine-tune their game. Now, let’s rewind and highlight the top five routines from the final week of the regular season!

5. California’s Nathan Underhill – Vault

California needed Nathan to deliver on this vault—and he did. The Golden Bears may not have walked away with a team win, but he sure earned that vault title.

4. Illinois’ Sam Phillips – High Bar

The releases?? Huge. This routine had so much amplitude, and the stick at the end just pulled everything together.

3. UCLA’s Tiana Sumanasekera – Beam

This wasn’t the highest-scoring beam routine from UCLA vs. Utah, but Tiana’s artistry is unmatched. The poise, the grace—it’s so special to watch… and she’s only a freshman.

2. Auburn’s Alex Irvine – Bars

No wonder Alex took the bars title against a strong Missouri lineup. Clean handstands, smooth connections, and total control from start to finish. It looks like she’s floating!

1. Minnesota’s Arianna Ostrum – Vault (10.0)

Two weeks ago, Arianna gave us something to talk about as our Week 9 Gymnast of the Week—and this week, she’s right back in the conversation with a perfect 10 on vault.

NCAA News!

This is a HUGE week for NCAA as we head into the Women’s Conference Championships!! Keep an eye out for the full schedule on @InsideGymnastics – it’s going to be a good one.

Meets to Watch:

SEC Championships

No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, and No. 4 Alabama all in one meet… yeah, this one’s going to be insane. With the top four teams going head-to-head, expect a tight competition that’ll have everyone on the edge of their seats. I wouldn’t count out other teams like Kentucky and Missouri though!

Big 10:

UCLA took the regular season Big Ten title, so all eyes are on them heading into this weekend. But with teams like Michigan, Minnesota, and Michigan State in the mix, this one could get interesting fast.

ACC Championships:

This is one you watch for the standout performances. Keep an eye on Stanford’s Anna Roberts and Ana Barbosu—they’re more than capable of stealing the show.

AAI Awards

This year’s 2026 AAI Award finalists have been announced!

Read the full list of nominees and more details here!

See our Photo Gallery from the Spouts Collegiate Quad Here!

See the 2026 NCAA Women’s Schedule Here!

See the 2026 NCAA Men’s Schedule Here!

Follow the CGA Here!

Follow @InsideGym for all of the action all season long!

Sarahy Mora Rincon is a Communications and Media Arts & Design double major at James Madison University. The Richmond, Virginia native serves as president of JMU Club Gymnastics, where she helps lead the team and support its events, outreach, and involvement in the collegiate club gymnastics community.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

ROAD TO NATIONALS RANKINGS

GYMNAST OF THE WEEK TRACKER!

Women’s:

  • Week 1: Ella Zirbes, Utah
  • Week 2: Kailin Chio, LSU
  • Week 3: Anna Roberts, Stanford
  • Week 4: Jordan Chiles, UCLA
  • Week 5: Skye Blakely, Florida
  • Week 6: Delaynee Rodriguez, Kentucky
  • Week 7: Avery Neff, Utah
  • Week 8: Morgan Price, Arkansas
  • Week 9: Arianna Ostrum, Minnesota
  • Week 10: Selena Miranda-Harris
  • Week 11: Maggie Slife, Air Force

Men’s:

  • Week 1: Solen Chiodi, Michigan
  • Week 2: David Shamah, Stanford
  • Week 3: Asher Hong, Stanford
  • Week 4: Fuzzy Benas, Oklahoma
  • Week 5: Fred Richard, Michigan
  • Week 6: Asher Cohen, Nebraska
  • Week 7: N/A, Winter Cup Week
  • Week 8: Parker Thackston, Ohio State
  • Week 9: Joseph Soltz, Navy
  • Week 10: Nathan York, Nebraska

FOR MORE! 

Hezly Rivera Wins Women’s Winter Cup

Richard Takes Winter Cup; Moldauer Second In Comeback Effort

American Cup Roster Updated!

A Perfect 10! Wendy Hilliard Foundation Celebrates 30 Years

WCGA Statement of Support For Iowa State Gymnastics

2026 USA Gymnastics Streaming Schedule + Who’s At Camp!

2026 Issue Preview Featuring Jade Carey!

Sarahy’s Scoop Week 4 & 5

Stanford’s David Shamah Finds His Stride

Sweet Home Alabama! 24 Hours In Tuscaloosa

Kailin Chio Channels LSU’s Legacy

Levi Jung-Ruivivar: An Inspiration To Us All

Sarahy’s Scoop Weeks 2 and 3

Charlie Larson, Paving His Own Way

2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer Returns to Competition

Meet the Springfield Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Tickets For the 2026 American Cup and Winter Cup On Sale Now!

Meet the Army Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Simpson Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Greenville Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Ohio State Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Nebraska Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Stanford Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Michigan Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Oklahoma Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Addison Fatta: Pure Joy

Oklahoma Women Top Preseason Poll

Inside Gym Launches NCAA Road Trip Series

That Golden State Of Mind, Lacie Saltzmann Is Made For Minnesota

Gator Ready! eMjae Frazier Is Prepared For Her Senior Season

Katelyn Rosen Ready To Roll For The Bruins

ESPN Set For 2026 NCAA Coverage

DiCello Is Back!

Amari Celestine Sets Sights On LA 2028

Why Ellie Black Is, In A Word, Extraordinary

Melnikova Wins Gold, Wong Silver

Caylor Continues Momemtum

Malone, Wittenburg, Nelson, Hoopes Qualify For Finals In Jakarta

Move To Inspire 2025 World Championships Preview

Blakely, Caylor, Roberson, Wong Punch Tickets To Jakarta For U.S. Women

Dulcy Caylor Wins Automatic Worlds Spot

U.S. Women’s World Team Selection Preview

Noblesville, Indiana Selected as Site for USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center

Gabrielle Hardie On the Radar

Felix Dolci Set For World Championships

Jordan Chiles Joins Dancing with the Stars

Patty Hoopes Readies For World Championships

Price Girls Prove Unstoppable

WCGA Team GPA List

Phoenix To Host 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Xfinity U.S. Championships Photo Gallery 2

Hezly Rivera Wins 2025 U.S. All-Around Title

Asher Hong Takes the Title: U.S. Men’s World Team Announced

Senior Women’s Photo Gallery 

Squad Showdown! What’s New This Year At Championships?

Purpose Over Podium, Angela Fuller Inspired By Chellsie Memmel

Dulcy Caylor Channels Confidence Heading To New Orleans

Frederick Richard, Serving A Purpose Greater Than Gymnastics

Spieth Presents Empowerment Through Athletics Featuring Leanne Wong

2025 U.S. Classic Photo Gallery

Claire Pease Captures Senior Women’s All-Around Title at U.S. Classic

What a Difference a Year Makes For Izzy Stassi

Who and How to Watch the 2025 U.S. Classic

Jayla Hang Finds Joy In Opportunity

Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again

Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season

Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”

Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11

Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025

Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart

Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships

In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships

In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Ashlee Sullivan Looks Ahead to UCLA

Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir

Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback

Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback

In the Moment: Jordan Bowers

WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced

The Road to Fort Worth

Real March Madness at SECs

Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson

2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced

Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!

For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!

 

Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive a free gift!

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Print page
No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up for our newsletter and receive a code for 20% off anything on shopinsidenation.com!

SUCCESS! Use code "NEWS" for a 20% discount on shopinsidenation.com!