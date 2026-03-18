Meets to Watch:

SEC Championships

No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, and No. 4 Alabama all in one meet… yeah, this one’s going to be insane. With the top four teams going head-to-head, expect a tight competition that’ll have everyone on the edge of their seats. I wouldn’t count out other teams like Kentucky and Missouri though!

Big 10:

UCLA took the regular season Big Ten title, so all eyes are on them heading into this weekend. But with teams like Michigan, Minnesota, and Michigan State in the mix, this one could get interesting fast.

ACC Championships:

This is one you watch for the standout performances. Keep an eye on Stanford’s Anna Roberts and Ana Barbosu—they’re more than capable of stealing the show.