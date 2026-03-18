18 Mar Sarahy’s Scoop: NCAA Week 10 and 11
It’s Time!
Postseason is here, and all eyes are on the women as they head into conference championships this week! The men still have a few more weeks to fine-tune their game. Now, let’s rewind and highlight the top five routines from the final week of the regular season!
5. California’s Nathan Underhill – Vault
California needed Nathan to deliver on this vault—and he did. The Golden Bears may not have walked away with a team win, but he sure earned that vault title.
4. Illinois’ Sam Phillips – High Bar
The releases?? Huge. This routine had so much amplitude, and the stick at the end just pulled everything together.
3. UCLA’s Tiana Sumanasekera – Beam
This wasn’t the highest-scoring beam routine from UCLA vs. Utah, but Tiana’s artistry is unmatched. The poise, the grace—it’s so special to watch… and she’s only a freshman.
2. Auburn’s Alex Irvine – Bars
No wonder Alex took the bars title against a strong Missouri lineup. Clean handstands, smooth connections, and total control from start to finish. It looks like she’s floating!
1. Minnesota’s Arianna Ostrum – Vault (10.0)
Two weeks ago, Arianna gave us something to talk about as our Week 9 Gymnast of the Week—and this week, she’s right back in the conversation with a perfect 10 on vault.
NCAA News!
This is a HUGE week for NCAA as we head into the Women’s Conference Championships!! Keep an eye out for the full schedule on @InsideGymnastics – it’s going to be a good one.
Meets to Watch:
SEC Championships
No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, and No. 4 Alabama all in one meet… yeah, this one’s going to be insane. With the top four teams going head-to-head, expect a tight competition that’ll have everyone on the edge of their seats. I wouldn’t count out other teams like Kentucky and Missouri though!
Big 10:
UCLA took the regular season Big Ten title, so all eyes are on them heading into this weekend. But with teams like Michigan, Minnesota, and Michigan State in the mix, this one could get interesting fast.
ACC Championships:
This is one you watch for the standout performances. Keep an eye on Stanford’s Anna Roberts and Ana Barbosu—they’re more than capable of stealing the show.
AAI Awards
This year’s 2026 AAI Award finalists have been announced!
Sarahy Mora Rincon is a Communications and Media Arts & Design double major at James Madison University. The Richmond, Virginia native serves as president of JMU Club Gymnastics, where she helps lead the team and support its events, outreach, and involvement in the collegiate club gymnastics community.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
ROAD TO NATIONALS RANKINGS
GYMNAST OF THE WEEK TRACKER!
Women’s:
- Week 1: Ella Zirbes, Utah
- Week 2: Kailin Chio, LSU
- Week 3: Anna Roberts, Stanford
- Week 4: Jordan Chiles, UCLA
- Week 5: Skye Blakely, Florida
- Week 6: Delaynee Rodriguez, Kentucky
- Week 7: Avery Neff, Utah
- Week 8: Morgan Price, Arkansas
- Week 9: Arianna Ostrum, Minnesota
- Week 10: Selena Miranda-Harris
- Week 11: Maggie Slife, Air Force
Men’s:
- Week 1: Solen Chiodi, Michigan
- Week 2: David Shamah, Stanford
- Week 3: Asher Hong, Stanford
- Week 4: Fuzzy Benas, Oklahoma
- Week 5: Fred Richard, Michigan
- Week 6: Asher Cohen, Nebraska
- Week 7: N/A, Winter Cup Week
- Week 8: Parker Thackston, Ohio State
- Week 9: Joseph Soltz, Navy
- Week 10: Nathan York, Nebraska
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For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
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