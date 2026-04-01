Round 1

Round 1 is always where the Cinderella stories start. You have teams trying to punch their ticket to Round 2 and face the seeded programs, so there’s a lot on the line right away.

Baton-Rouge Regional

Starting off in Baton Rouge, we have Air Force vs. Nebraska.

Air Force has had a really strong year. Athletes like Maggie Slife have been making history, setting both program and Mountain West Conference records, including a 9.975 on bars against Utah State. They’re definitely a team that could put up a fight here.

Nebraska, on the other hand, hasn’t broken into the 196s since Week 5 against Iowa, but you can never count them out. Team standout Whitney Jencks is injured, leaving a gap in Nebraska’s lineup that could be tough to recover from as they move forward.