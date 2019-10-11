In whatâ€™s already been a historic championships for the Russian menâ€™s team in Stuttgart, Nikita Nagornyy captured gold and Artur Dalaloyan won silver in todayâ€™s all-around final in royal fashionâ€”just two days after the team won its first World team title since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Nagornyy hit six strong, dynamic routines scoring an 88.772, edging out his teammate defending champ Dalaloyan by 1.607. Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine took bronze, the fan favorite igniting the crowd with each hit routine. In a competition that came down to the last rotation, it was an incredible battle for the podium throughout the meet to see who would emerge victorious and stamp themselves as the favorite heading into the Olympic year.

For the U.S., Sam Mikulak finished seventh. The leader after three events with stellar routines on parallel bars and high bar, Mikulak was fourth going into his fifth rotationâ€”pommel horse. But the six-time U.S. All-Around Champion fell and again missed the podium, a heartbreaking moment for manyâ€”but undoubtedly the most heartbreaking for Mikulak himself. Following the competition, he was awarded the 2019 Longines Prize for Elegance as the championshipsâ€™ most elegant and charismatic male gymnast.

Yul Moldauer (USA) had a solid day and placed 16th.

