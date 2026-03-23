ARE YOU READY FOR IT!

Game On! Regionals kick off Wednesday, April 1. Coming off a rollercoaster 2025 that saw one of the most spectacular NCAA seasons to date, the 2026 NCAA Gymnastics Championship season will have no shortage of drama, intense match-ups and incredible, high-flying gymnastics. From our No.1 seed to our Cinderella stories, we cannot wait to get this party started.

Fill out your brackets now and stay tuned @InsideGym for ALL of the action!

2026 NCAA women’s gymnastics schedule

All times listed in ET.