Rivera Golden at 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

It wasn’t a perfect day, but it was enough for Hezly Rivera to grab her first U.S. Junior National title (104.750) before making the transition to the senior ranks next season. Rivera sat in second heading into Day 2 and despite mistakes on floor in the second rotation and uneven bars in the last rotation, Rivera had enough difficulty to pull off the win – which she told us after the competition provides a huge confidence boost for the future.

“I think I did pretty decent,” Rivera said. “It wasn’t the best meet because I’ve been battling some injuries in the gym so I had to stop [training], but the training I got before I got injured helped me to prepare for this meet, especially mentally because I know I can hit the routines.”

Rivera rolled her ankle at the Core Hydration Classic but said she never doubted she would be in San Jose.

“It’s like muscle memory, so my muscle memory kicked,” Rivera said. “I’m very grateful that I got to do all the routines I was able to today … I’m gonna go home, take a rest, heal my body and then I’ll be ready for the next season.”

Kieryn Finnell, who won the Core Hydration Classic a few weeks prior, won the silver medal (104.600), while Izzy Stassi won the bronze (103.550).

2023 National Champions:

Vault: Izzy Stassi (27.300)

Bars: Hezly Rivera (26.400)

Beam: Hezly Rivera (27.400)

Floor: Reese Esponda (26.100)

2023 U.S. Junior Women’s National Team:

Hezly Rivera, Kieryn Finnell, Izzy Stassi, Gabrielle Hardi, Simone Rose, Reese Esponda