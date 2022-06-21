Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies for the Road Ahead

As we head into the upcoming U.S. Classic in July and U.S. Championships in August, Inside Gymnastics will be introducing you to some of the rising stars for Team USA!

First up, Nola Matthews!

By Christy Sandmaier

Kicking off her senior debut with a first place finish on bars and fifth place finish in the All-Around (tied with Katelyn Jong) at the 2022 Winter Cup, Nola Matthews has certainly captured our attention with her performance quality (playful and graceful!), arsenal of skills (check out her bars below!), and steady approach to competition.

Training under Cleo Washington at Airborne Gymnastics in Santa Clara, CA, Matthews also took her talents to the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Stuttgart in March winning bronze on bars and gold with her team in a super successful international outing. It helped build up her confidence, she says, and also challenged her to strive even harder for her goals which definitely include competing in college, cleaning up some form here and there, and adding upgrades to her current routines. She’d also love to land a few more “big” international assignments along the way!

With Worlds coming up in October in Liverpool and just two and half years to the Olympic Games, it would be easy for any of the athletes to feel extra pressure to fast-track their routines and skills, but Matthews is keeping it all in perspective by focusing on competing with confidence and routines she can feel good about.

We sat down with Matthews in May where she reflected on the start of her first senior season, her goals and her journey ahead. She’s as calm, cool and collected during an interview as she is on the competition floor, and offered us a glimpse into her personality and life outside of the gym as well. And with her rising consistency, she’s definitely one to watch as the new Olympic “quad” is in full swing.

Let’s meet her now!

Tell us how you got started in gymnastics!

I started in “Mommy and Me” classes when I was 2 or 3 years-old and then I went to a local gym for three or four years. I moved to my current gym after Level 4 and I’ve been here for six years now!

When did you know the Elite route was the path you wanted to take?

When I was like 11 or 12 that was when I really wanted to try junior and then eventually senior Elite.

Did you skip any levels along the way?

I skipped Level 6 and Level 8. So, I went 5 and 7 in the same season and then the next season I did Level 9, so it was a lot in just a little bit of time!

Tell us about your day-to-day schedule. What’s a typical day like for you?

I wake up at 7:30ish and head to gym. Then I practice for around five and half hours every day. I have two double days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays and I go Monday through Friday. Then I come and do school and relax for a little bit.

So a busy day, but you’re used to it…

It’s a lot but I’m really grateful for the weekend off. It gives me a lot of time to recover and relax!

Tell me about your coaches and what you think they bring to your gymnastics to help make you better.

My three main coaches are Cleo (Washington), Melissa (Metcalf), and then the owner of the gym is Mel (Ruggiero). They’re just all super supportive of me and this whole process. I can always come to them and talk to them, but they’re just super supportive.

So you feel like you have a good dynamic and you can tell them how you’re feeling every day?

Yes!

Is that something you’ve felt from the start at Airborne?

Yeah! Airborne has always felt a lot like home. Ever since I got here it’s just been such a great environment for me.

Are you training in a group with other Elites or are you solo right now?

I train with about five or six people but only one of them is currently trying to do Elite. Her name is Tyler (Turner) and she’s actually going to a Devo camp right now. So it’s nice to have one Elite because last season I was all by myself!

You turned senior this year and competed at Winter Cup. How would you score your performance at that competition?

Going into Winter Cup, I kind of just wanted to go out there and do my best. I wasn’t really focused on where I would end up in placement, but my main goal was to qualify for Championships there. I just wanted to hit four for four, which has been a big goal of mine.

Was Germany your first international assignment?

I’ve been to France twice before, but not competing for the U.S. It was just a fun little trip with my Airborne team. This was my first international experience competing with the U.S.

Tell me about that! Getting used to the time change, the arena, the food. What was the experience like?

I have a really hard time sleeping on planes so it took a bit of time to get adjusted to the time zone, but it was fun. All the girls there were super sweet and supportive so it was really fun training with them and getting to know them a lot more. The training was good. It was usually two practices a day leading up to the meet and then when I had to compete, I had to tell myself ‘Take it one thing at a time and don’t overthink’ because sometimes when I get too into my own head that just makes things worse. So I really just tried to keep a nice, light and fun attitude and environment to keep me mellow when I went. It was such a great experience getting to compete!

Did you hit the way you wanted to? Or, were there things you wished you had done better?

I’m happy that I hit my routines and I was so excited that I made events finals because that was a huge goal of mine. I’m glad I connected most of my connections—that was good! I did want to clean up some form things when I got home, like hitting handstands and keeping my legs and feet tight. But, I was really happy that I hit both times!

Are there any fun behind-the scenes stories you’d like to share?

All the dinners and breakfasts we had were fun, we’d just talk about whatever. I was rooming with Levi (Jung-Ruivivar) and she’s so kind and supportive. We are really good at motivating each other, which is nice. Then on the last night we snuck downstairs and bought a bunch of candy and had a bit of a party which was a lot of fun! They’re all just super sweet.