St. Pete Beach

Located about 30 minutes west of downtown Tampa and Trip Advisor’s #1 Best Beach in America, St. Pete Beach is filled with bright white sand and crystal-clear water. Located along the beach are small local shops that include restaurants, ice cream parlors, and plenty of gift shops. My favorite memories of St. Pete Beach includes road tripping with my best friends for the day to go lay out on the beach!

Hyde Park Village: 1602 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

If you’re looking for a picturesque outdoor activity that may include eating and shopping, Hyde Park Village is a perfect place to do both of those things. Lengthening 6 city blocks, Hyde Park Village is stacked with Tampa’s favorite eateries and local shops. My favorite restaurant in Hyde Park is Bartaco. The pork belly tacos and guacamole are some of the best items on the menu. If you don’t prefer Mexican cuisine, there’s plenty of other options located in the village. One of my favorite memories of Hyde Park is going with my sister to the monthly farmers market that they hold at the beginning of every month!

International Plaza: 2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

If you’re trying to shop til’ you drop during your time in Tampa, my suggestion is you check out International Plaza and Bay Street. Adjacent to the Tampa International Airport, the mall has a multiplicity of retailers that you can choose from. Being a traditional enclosed mall, you can escape that Florida heat for a bit. I have so many memories of going to the mall with my mom and big sister to shop. We still do it when I get the chance to come home!

Favorite Coffee Place

Buddy Brew: Various Locations around Tampa Bay

With about 5 different locations spanning across the Tampa Bay area, Buddy Brew started in 2010 between a couple who wanted to share their passion for coffee with the city. They have a variety of different coffee options, but for me, my favorite is the iced or hot vanilla latte! Whenever I’m back visiting home, I always make a trip to Buddy Brew while I’m here.

Favorite Ice Cream

Chill Bros: Various Locations around Tampa Bay

If you have a massive sweet tooth like me, Chill Bros Scoop Shop is the place to go. Their in-house homemade ice cream includes a lineup of artisanal flavors that makes this place a must try while you’re down here. Including both classic and seasonal flavors, you seriously can’t go wrong. My favorites are the Double Down Oreo and the Sicilian Pistachio ice cream, they even make their cones right in front of you! When visiting home, I always make sure to stop by with my dog nephew Hank so he can also get a sweet treat too!