During these unusual times, Inside Gymnastics is working harder than ever to unite our communities and provide information, activities and resources for our industries. We realize a lot of you are now at home and working to continue your training and conditioning as best as possible (or cheering on someone who is!).
To support our athletes, we have developed a go-to list of resources from virtual classes, to online strength and conditioning, to fun social media events to keep us united and #bettertogether!
We’ll update these as we go! Stay well, safe and strong, friends… we’re here for you!
Achiev Ortho – Medgym.net
Medgym.net – offering a vast list of informative videos on physical therapy and flexibility.
NAIGC
NAIGC – posting daily workout routines and challenging participants to post their best times using #NAIGCFIT for a chance to get reposted! Follow their Instagram to follow along and participate!
3rd Level Consulting
A dynamic 4-day COVID-19 Survive & Thrive Webcast featuring 25 of the top industry experts giving recorded presentations on managing through the situation, customer communications, financial and risk considerations, current and future facility factors, and a TON of inspiration!
Gotham Gymnastics
Gotham Gymnastics – QUARANTEAM Web Camp offering an all-star lineup of athletes and coaches going Live on Instagram to lead conditioning classes and clinics.
Power Monkey
Power Monkey – going Live daily with various fitness professionals to lead work outs and talk about keeping your body healthy.
TUMBL TRAK
Tumbl Trak – Live classes on Facebook page with creative lesson plans utilizing at-home equipment.
Precision Choreography
PRECISION CHOREOGRAPHY – OFFERING LIVE ARTISTRY SESSIONS ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM! EACH SESSION IS ARCHIVED AS WELL! NO REGISTRATION NEEDED.
GK Elite
GK Elite – Join GK for fun takeovers each week with Olympians and elite athletes!
Yin Alvarez
Yin Alvarez – offering free workout sessions through Zoom 3 days a week!
Inside Gymnastics
Inside Gymnastics – Check out our Instagram for fun at-home workout challenges, contests, gift packages, and takeovers (MyKayla Skinner, Sam Mikulak, Chellsie Memmel & more!) with elite athletes and coaches!