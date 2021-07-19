Correspondent Gina Pongetti Angeletti will be sharing a “reporter’s notebook” while in Tokyo, documenting the unique journey that is the 2020ne Olympic Games during these unusual times. We hope to provide a unique perspective of the behind-the-scenes aspect of covering an event of this magnitude. We’ll candidly share different aspects of the Games to be your all-access, backstage pass!
Each day leads to the next – keep scrolling for daily updates behind the scenes!
Day 0 – “WE ARE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS! BRING ON JAPAN!”
Papers and the Journey… with Gratitude
SO MANY PAPERS…
Today is day zero, embarking on a journey that seemed as if it may never arrive. Mixed emotions of excitement to begin this trip and sadness to leave my family. Exhaustion in the preparation.
Let me first say how incredibly proud we are to bring coverage of yet another Olympic Games and how excited we are for the athletes to have their well deserved time on sport’s greatest stage. We are so looking forward to all that’s ahead!
But for today, we thought we’d showcase the reality of the crazy logistics that go on behind-the-scenes just to get to this point! The organizers and the country want this experience to be as safe as possible. And sooooo many moving parts have to come together under normal circumstances. And during a pandemic, that is amplified exponentially.
Rewind!
Folders upon folders! So much paperwork. 37 sheets to be exact. The amount of communication, entry requirements, emails and forms to fill out is more exhausting than registering a child for the first day of public schooling or summer camp. But, seriously.
The journey really started two years ago with applications, emails with the USOPC about acceptance, housing requirements and registration. Enter the start of a pandemic, months out from the Olympics, and rumblings of rumors of postponement. Planning, then not planning. Postponement. Waiting. Wondering.
Finally, we had the official word that the Games are on! Technically still designated the 2020 Olympics, 2020ne begins to trend. Booking and rebooking airline tickets. Eagerly awaiting the final steps. Finally, we get word from the USOC – credentials are mailing! It was like Christmas morning.
You’d think it would be time to finally breathe. Not so fast. That “number” that you get, your official Olympic Credential Number, leads to door number two down the longest hallway of your life, with 652 check points.
Up Next: Your Master Activity Plan, which needs to be officially approved by the Japanese government. This includes every step you will take and activity you will watch – from airport to official transport to hotel, practice venue, competition venue, and press center.
Time for Review and Re-Review: The Media Playbook, officially the name of the “guide” to the rules of the Olympics Games, a mere 68 pages long that summarizes the do’s and don’ts (Updated, as you’d expect, multiple times). Because of COVID protocol, things are markedly very different – don’t hug anyone, don’t get close to anyone, keep your mask on, make sure you test when you should. Walking in the streets in Tokyo outside of the Olympic zone, eating out, touring – not allowed. It’s all understandably about protecting the people of Japan.
APP-Up: Apps called OCHA and COCOA are how we’ll be tracked for contact tracing that is automatic based on proximity of your phones and more. ICON – the Infection Control Support System – is the hub for always knowing where you are (or where you should be) with the activity plan, testing, results, health, monitoring and more. The issue right now? We’re having trouble actually get into ICON (and we’re apparently not the only ones). It is like that guy that has BitCoin, but cannot remember his password…LOL. But rest assured, we’ll figure it out.
Testing Time: COVID testing as expected was and is required, super official and methodical. 96 hours out, I may have officially lost all of my nose hair by getting two COVID tests within four days of departure! Everything needed to be officially signed and sealed once the results were back. Even if vaccinated (which I am, and still have COVID antibodies, but can still carry it, which means, out) testing is required. Out is out. Positive is positive. (More on this in Day 1).
I printed the negative results, took pictures of them, kept them in a million different places – just in case! And sent all the paperwork to a friend’s email, just in case. Racing thoughts as I try to wind down, do the OCHA survey and print out the coveted QR code that I need, pack, try to sleep and GO!
And maybe breathe.
FINALLY, ITS GO TIME FOR REAL
Airport check in was very official, showing all paperwork, signed forms, negative test results, credential, passport, blood type, and middle name of first born. OK, well the last two may be a bit of a stretch!
We soon realized that there were only three categories of people on our flight: Japanese citizens who were returning home, athletes and staff – with an abundance of logos for sport and country (and some with recognizable height). And then, the VIPs. Seemingly, a literal Princess whose personal security guards left her no farther than six feet apart until the plane quite literally took off.
After a little bit of a giddy jump up and down with a great friend Jess (and owner and master Podcaster with GymCastic!) I boarded the plane, breathed deeply on the other side of security, then exclaimed, maybe a bit louder than socially acceptable, “WE ARE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS! BRING ON JAPAN!”
SELF-REFLECTION
Self-reflection, of course, is something I try to do. Often now, but before one of my closest friends Betty Okino taught me, it was not enough. Practicing daily gratefulness for what we are given. Practicing grace in the process. Allowing patience to enter our bodies with the sheer magnitude of the Games. Being forever humbled and indebted that God granted me the talent to help athletes, to be in the right place at the right times when they need me most, and to have a gift and platform to share the experience. The journey I get to be on with these amazing athletes, for 20 years.
The Inside Gymnastics team is beyond amazing, and you will all see, across all media platforms- photos, writing, interviews, social and more throughout the Games. So much more. What a voyage this has been and will be. The trust in me and support from the Inside Gymnastics team is the fuel to my fire.
I’ve worked over 100 events, credentials all kept and hanging like an adolescent child holds their medals on their wall. Not to glance at and feel proud, but to breathe deeply and snap a picture in my mind of the process – years in the making – and the true humbled appreciation for the opportunity of a lifetime that so few have gotten, get now, and will get in the future.
I hope to take you on this journey with me. To bring to you the sights and sounds. The rich history of the pageantry of the Japanese people. The centuries-old rice fields that we will pass on our way to and from the stadium each day. The protocols that need to be followed and the juxtaposition of both anxiety and comfort, fear and safety in these unusual times. The silence of the stadiums, and the loudness of the landings. The isolation on one hand, and the team bonding on the other. The laughter amidst the chaos. The heaviness of the responsibility of represent your country, and the appreciation of getting to do so.
As I write this, well above clouds and water, and an ocean away from being a part of history in the making, one final self check-in. I sure hope the athletes had a moment of grace and gratitude on their flights, in the midst of chaos, excitement and team bonding. One moment to acknowledge that they are in the air on their way to their dreams actually coming to fruition. And a moment for every single person who is on these flights with all of us in spirit. The parents. The siblings. The coaches that could not come. The teachers who afforded them leeway because of travel and competitions. The carpools. The teammates. The children who looked up to the athletes and the staff for what they are trying to do. The medical staff. The children- my children. Who have learned to sacrifice me without ever being asked, and to share me with this crazy world of gymnastics, a sport that is like a secret society that no one understands unless they are in it. The facetimes, the calls, the advanced planning. To the spouses- as some of our athletes are married, and the husbands and wives that we leave behind to be a part of the team in whatever way that is. They live this crazy dream with us.
To my spouse in particular, Brad, these four five years especially have been filled with emotion, heartache, passion and humility. From cases making national news, to setting new standards for SafeSport, justice for the athletes and their souls, more flights and Zoom calls than I can count. You live this with me, because of me, and I am forever indebted for the opportunity to live my dream. Oprah Winfrey said in one of her last episodes ever, how rare it was to align your passion and your career. To live your dream. To love what you do. Truly. And on top of that, to have it make a difference. Thank you for allowing me to align, live, love and make.
Like a well-written movie score, with triggering the senses like Disney does on 4D attractions, let my written word allow a cracked door into the magic.
Peace and safety for all. No luck needed – their work is already done☺
Day 1: Monday, July 19
Arrival, Settling in, and Positive Tests
It is dark out, and nearly midnight in Tokyo, so there is no background noise. No hustle and bustle of busy streets, conversations or city distractions. The city feels empty and void of its normal buzz. The people we do encounter could not be more friendly and more welcoming of all staff and guests for the Olympics. They are proud, cautious and professional, and safe.
As soon as we were through processing today (3 hours and 22 checkpoints, 6 separate forms, apps, fingerprints, retinal scans, photographs, immigration and my Starbucks password), we were actually allowed to pick up our phones. After 6:00pm in Tokyo, it was announced that one of the women’s team members tested positive for COVID yesterday, and then again this AM. We come to find out that she is isolated, and cautiously, so is a close connection. (Editor’s note: It was confirmed that alternate Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19, and alternate Leanne Wong is currently quarantined as well.)
It was an eerie feeling. Knowing that she is quarantined in a foreign country. Knowing that any one of us is one small conversation, one simple hug, one touch and one wash away from flying solo. It was always a possibility, but now, it is a reality. Just after 10:00pm here, her coach, Al Fong, confirmed that she will go through 8-14 days of isolation, per Justin Surrency, a WHO-TV reporter’s Twitter feed. News travels fast, and they needed to act quickly.
Sitting in my room by myself, I try to imagine what Kara must feel like. But it’s hard to grasp. I am not an 18-year-old teenager, who still lives at home, without her parents in a foreign country. I’m not missing out on my Olympics. I am not scared of the scrutiny. I am not fearful of this unknown. As an alternate, you have a strong sense of duty. To be able to step in at any time. To then grapple with reconciling the new reality must be difficult.
Thinking ahead and all-case scenarios: What if the team doesn’t have a team of alternates ready? Does that place more pressure on those that are on the team? It brings up potential coaching questions of doing or not doing riskier skills for injury. It adds more preventative recovery time to decrease likelihood. It piles on even more stress to not need to be replaced.
This brings up the question many still have – why not take another alternate, because you could have?
I am equal parts nervous for her and empathetic (I did 10 days alone in my house on a separate floor, dinners left outside of the door, no interaction with my kids). I am apprehensive to the news I will wake up to. But just as athletes have to compartmentalize, so do we as we navigate each circumstance. We have a Games to cover and many great stories to explore and share. History will be made, stars will be born, generations will be inspired! It’s a Games like no other, and the athletes who have trained a lifetime for a moment like this will soon be in Podium Training, with Prelims just around the corner!
Day 2: Tuesday AM, July 20
Culture, Mood & Celebration
Warm Smiles (Masked, Of Course) Today, we navigated our way around necessary places a bit. Everyone is incredibly helpful and attentive, and so proud of their jobs. They want us, truly, to be happy. If the bus schedule does not work, they have a solution for that as well. Taxi vouchers were given to everyone for individual transportation, one per day that you stay (for now). They will take you to the venue in which you need to be for free. Anyone who has ever worked or been at a large-scale event knows that sometimes the pre-established transportation can be a challenge. So this is epic.
You notice right away, whether it’s the bus drivers, restaurant and airport staff, or even the gift shop employees, everyone is dressed in uniform in Tokyo, neat and tidy. And anyone involved with the Games has an official credential. Even the gentleman guiding me to my bus. The airport has its own uniforms – vests, shirts, jackets. When walking around the hotel, a credential must be worn at all times. Actually, it has to be worn at all times, anywhere, within the first 14 days of arrival, whether or not you are at an official facility or simply getting food at the 7-11.
The city, hotels and infrastructure (we were exposed to the airport, the train and bus terminal as well) are filled with volunteers who are smiling under their masks waiting to welcome you to your experience-whatever form that exists. There are screened and designated buses for staff and credentialed staff. Taxis are also options, with vouchers, but the drivers have to be approved by the LOC (Local Organizing Committee).
Observations & The “Comforts” of Home While navigating around the hotel (where we are allowed), and the venues and MPC (Main Press Center), I made some interesting and fun observations.
- The escalators in Japan stop running if there is no one on them. Efforts to conserve energy, and are motion activated.
- They have signs everywhere to make sure that all are aware of the 14-day quarantine to public space rule. We are allowed Olympic access, but no community access. We even have our own dedicated space to eat breakfast at the hotel for credentialed staff within the first 14 days. The IMAX theater looked great, but, nope.
- The city is incredibly clean. There is no litter, curbside or in the parks. At the same time, there are no garbage cans… anywhere. People must be expected to carry their trash, similar to hiking a national park. What goes in must come out.
- American Food. McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Subway, Starbucks. They are everywhere. We are allowed to have deliveries from UberEats. The most popular? Domino’s Pizza. With signs out front stating, “The American Tradition.” Clearly, they have not been to New York or Chicago!
- The nicer restrooms have sound machines in them that automatically start, motion detected as well. Running water, birds chirping. Possibly to encourage your bathroom habits, like running water, and possibly to allow privacy – sound related☺ Almost every one has a bidet. They take their restroom cleanliness seriously!
It’s Getting Real Tomorrow starts the transition to what I consider Level 2. In my mind, after working many international events, Worlds and Olympics, Level 1 is arrival, practice/off-site gyms, getting settled, and adjusting. Level 2 is where the teams transition to podium training. The athletes will get on the real competition equipment in the venue where they will be vying for their chance to take home some hardware.
Those days are always one of the most significant memories held by any Olympian, staff or any part of the experience. In everyone’s mind is the child-like depiction of what you will be wearing, how you will feel, and what the breath in will feel like when you realize this is the moment you are on the precipice of your dreams.
Podium training (Wednesday and Thursday) is an organized parallel to Qualifications (Sat and Sun). Athletes will start to feel the pressure of distractions in the arena – photographers, sounds, sights. They will get a layout of the arena and comfortable with where things are (though here, help is literally feet away at any moment in time). They will quietly file away how the beam sounds upon landing, the rebound of the floor, the softness of the mats and the bounce of the bar.
Most athletes, of course, have done this before in one form or another, at a World Championships, World Cup, continental event and many times at their own respective nationals. Still the anticipation and build up to the Olympic Games is epic. The pageantry of being escorted by a uniformed volunteer while in matching national team attire is enough to remind you that even if you are on your way, quite simply, to get your ankle taped, you are doing so… at the Olympics.
For the men, yesterday was about having some fun and relaxing the mind. For the women, today was that day. After having a great practice for the six women, they let loose with fun pictures in the gym, showing the depth of their friendship, support and camaraderie in this journey which few can say they have done.
Celebrating One More Step Tomorrow, the gymnastics world turns their eyes to men’s podium training day and the questions and conversations will begin. How will Dalaloyan look after his Achilles tear and repair? How will Said’s emotions be after having left the stadium in Brazil in emergency fashion with his leg injury from vault? Will this truly be Mikulak’s time to put it all together?
Podium training days are long, as the 12 teams and individual qualifiers are all present, and the kinks of the system are worked out. A day off, and then the same schedule happens Saturday and Sunday and we’ll know who’s going to finals to go after gold. Some athletes’ Games will be done, and individual qualifiers get to breathe. Others get to relish in the fact that they made it one more step.
All eyes will be on the stories that emerge on social media, the posts that the athletes make in front of banners, the team fanfare and the pride. These amazing athletes got here.
So, let’s celebrate them. All of them. Let’s all, as a community, be the spirit of the sport of gymnastics and not just our flags. Perseverance, organization, obstacles, and love. What a year. The love of a sport that could not prevent you from doing handstands in your house, even during a quarantine.
Photos courtesy of Gina Pongetti Angeletti and Tokyo Olympics 2020
