Correspondent Gina Pongetti Angeletti will be sharing a “reporter’s notebook” while in Tokyo, documenting the unique journey that is the 2020ne Olympic Games during these unusual times. We hope to provide a unique perspective of the behind-the-scenes aspect of covering an event of this magnitude. We’ll candidly share different aspects of the Games to be your all-access, backstage pass!

Each day leads to the next – keep scrolling for daily updates behind the scenes!

Day 0 – “WE ARE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS! BRING ON JAPAN!”

Papers and the Journey… with Gratitude

SO MANY PAPERS…

Today is day zero, embarking on a journey that seemed as if it may never arrive. Mixed emotions of excitement to begin this trip and sadness to leave my family. Exhaustion in the preparation.

Let me first say how incredibly proud we are to bring coverage of yet another Olympic Games and how excited we are for the athletes to have their well deserved time on sport’s greatest stage. We are so looking forward to all that’s ahead!

But for today, we thought we’d showcase the reality of the crazy logistics that go on behind-the-scenes just to get to this point! The organizers and the country want this experience to be as safe as possible. And sooooo many moving parts have to come together under normal circumstances. And during a pandemic, that is amplified exponentially.

Rewind!

Folders upon folders! So much paperwork. 37 sheets to be exact. The amount of communication, entry requirements, emails and forms to fill out is more exhausting than registering a child for the first day of public schooling or summer camp. But, seriously.

The journey really started two years ago with applications, emails with the USOPC about acceptance, housing requirements and registration. Enter the start of a pandemic, months out from the Olympics, and rumblings of rumors of postponement. Planning, then not planning. Postponement. Waiting. Wondering.

Finally, we had the official word that the Games are on! Technically still designated the 2020 Olympics, 2020ne begins to trend. Booking and rebooking airline tickets. Eagerly awaiting the final steps. Finally, we get word from the USOC – credentials are mailing! It was like Christmas morning.

You’d think it would be time to finally breathe. Not so fast. That “number” that you get, your official Olympic Credential Number, leads to door number two down the longest hallway of your life, with 652 check points.

Up Next: Your Master Activity Plan, which needs to be officially approved by the Japanese government. This includes every step you will take and activity you will watch – from airport to official transport to hotel, practice venue, competition venue, and press center.

Time for Review and Re-Review: The Media Playbook, officially the name of the “guide” to the rules of the Olympics Games, a mere 68 pages long that summarizes the do’s and don’ts (Updated, as you’d expect, multiple times). Because of COVID protocol, things are markedly very different – don’t hug anyone, don’t get close to anyone, keep your mask on, make sure you test when you should. Walking in the streets in Tokyo outside of the Olympic zone, eating out, touring – not allowed. It’s all understandably about protecting the people of Japan.

APP-Up: Apps called OCHA and COCOA are how we’ll be tracked for contact tracing that is automatic based on proximity of your phones and more. ICON – the Infection Control Support System – is the hub for always knowing where you are (or where you should be) with the activity plan, testing, results, health, monitoring and more. The issue right now? We’re having trouble actually get into ICON (and we’re apparently not the only ones). It is like that guy that has BitCoin, but cannot remember his password…LOL. But rest assured, we’ll figure it out.

Testing Time: COVID testing as expected was and is required, super official and methodical. 96 hours out, I may have officially lost all of my nose hair by getting two COVID tests within four days of departure! Everything needed to be officially signed and sealed once the results were back. Even if vaccinated (which I am, and still have COVID antibodies, but can still carry it, which means, out) testing is required. Out is out. Positive is positive. (More on this in Day 1).

I printed the negative results, took pictures of them, kept them in a million different places – just in case! And sent all the paperwork to a friend’s email, just in case. Racing thoughts as I try to wind down, do the OCHA survey and print out the coveted QR code that I need, pack, try to sleep and GO!

And maybe breathe.

FINALLY, ITS GO TIME FOR REAL

Airport check in was very official, showing all paperwork, signed forms, negative test results, credential, passport, blood type, and middle name of first born. OK, well the last two may be a bit of a stretch!

We soon realized that there were only three categories of people on our flight: Japanese citizens who were returning home, athletes and staff – with an abundance of logos for sport and country (and some with recognizable height). And then, the VIPs. Seemingly, a literal Princess whose personal security guards left her no farther than six feet apart until the plane quite literally took off.

After a little bit of a giddy jump up and down with a great friend Jess (and owner and master Podcaster with GymCastic!) I boarded the plane, breathed deeply on the other side of security, then exclaimed, maybe a bit louder than socially acceptable, “WE ARE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS! BRING ON JAPAN!”

SELF-REFLECTION

Self-reflection, of course, is something I try to do. Often now, but before one of my closest friends Betty Okino taught me, it was not enough. Practicing daily gratefulness for what we are given. Practicing grace in the process. Allowing patience to enter our bodies with the sheer magnitude of the Games. Being forever humbled and indebted that God granted me the talent to help athletes, to be in the right place at the right times when they need me most, and to have a gift and platform to share the experience. The journey I get to be on with these amazing athletes, for 20 years.

The Inside Gymnastics team is beyond amazing, and you will all see, across all media platforms- photos, writing, interviews, social and more throughout the Games. So much more. What a voyage this has been and will be. The trust in me and support from the Inside Gymnastics team is the fuel to my fire.

I’ve worked over 100 events, credentials all kept and hanging like an adolescent child holds their medals on their wall. Not to glance at and feel proud, but to breathe deeply and snap a picture in my mind of the process – years in the making – and the true humbled appreciation for the opportunity of a lifetime that so few have gotten, get now, and will get in the future.

I hope to take you on this journey with me. To bring to you the sights and sounds. The rich history of the pageantry of the Japanese people. The centuries-old rice fields that we will pass on our way to and from the stadium each day. The protocols that need to be followed and the juxtaposition of both anxiety and comfort, fear and safety in these unusual times. The silence of the stadiums, and the loudness of the landings. The isolation on one hand, and the team bonding on the other. The laughter amidst the chaos. The heaviness of the responsibility of represent your country, and the appreciation of getting to do so.

As I write this, well above clouds and water, and an ocean away from being a part of history in the making, one final self check-in. I sure hope the athletes had a moment of grace and gratitude on their flights, in the midst of chaos, excitement and team bonding. One moment to acknowledge that they are in the air on their way to their dreams actually coming to fruition. And a moment for every single person who is on these flights with all of us in spirit. The parents. The siblings. The coaches that could not come. The teachers who afforded them leeway because of travel and competitions. The carpools. The teammates. The children who looked up to the athletes and the staff for what they are trying to do. The medical staff. The children- my children. Who have learned to sacrifice me without ever being asked, and to share me with this crazy world of gymnastics, a sport that is like a secret society that no one understands unless they are in it. The facetimes, the calls, the advanced planning. To the spouses- as some of our athletes are married, and the husbands and wives that we leave behind to be a part of the team in whatever way that is. They live this crazy dream with us.

To my spouse in particular, Brad, these four five years especially have been filled with emotion, heartache, passion and humility. From cases making national news, to setting new standards for SafeSport, justice for the athletes and their souls, more flights and Zoom calls than I can count. You live this with me, because of me, and I am forever indebted for the opportunity to live my dream. Oprah Winfrey said in one of her last episodes ever, how rare it was to align your passion and your career. To live your dream. To love what you do. Truly. And on top of that, to have it make a difference. Thank you for allowing me to align, live, love and make.

Like a well-written movie score, with triggering the senses like Disney does on 4D attractions, let my written word allow a cracked door into the magic.

Peace and safety for all. No luck needed – their work is already done☺