Rep for Gabby Douglas confirms she is currently training at WOGA

Following our original request for an update on February 27, a representative for Gabby Douglas at WME Agency confirmed late Wednesday evening that the 2012 Olympic All-Around Champion was training at WOGA stating in an email: “Gabby is still at WOGA! She remains laser focused on doing everything in her power to put herself in the best position for Paris, including exploring every training opportunity that might best suit that mission. Presently, that is at WOGA.”

Olympics.com this morning confirmed Douglas is at the Plano location.

Inside Gymnastics visited with Douglas at WOGA in Plano on January 19 to catch up with her on her return to the sport and outlook for the year. Following a glimpse at her workout that day, we were able to chat with her extensively and can share that she looked sharp on bars and beam in particular, and very much in the zone in training.

Fans were excited at the prospect of seeing her return at Winter Cup last month, but a positive COVID-19 diagnosis she shared on social media just prior the event derailed her planned return – she was slated to compete vault, beam and floor in Louisville.

On February 27, Olympics.com broke the news that Douglas had left WOGA on Sunday, February 25. On February 28, she took to her Insta Story to post: “covid free and finally on the mend… time to get back to work” – but did not reveal her training location. Douglas will have upcoming opportunities to showcase her skills to the National Team staff and pave her path to Paris. The first could come in April at a National Team training camp or in May at the Core Hydration Classic.

For more on her journey see the April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.