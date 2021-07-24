Relying On Grace Under Pressure
By Christy Sandmaier
When Grace McCallum flew into her final floor pose on day two of the Olympic Trials to finish fourth in the competition, nothing was certain.
With Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles’ spots seemingly locked up very early on in St.Louis, McCallum was in fifth after day one and part of an epic battle with MyKayla Skinner, Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Riley McCusker at different points throughout the competition for the fourth and final spot on Team USA.
Traditionally, fourth place is not something most athletes relish. It’s one step away from the podium and a medal. But this time, in this competition, it was everything.
For McCallum, hearing her name called as the fourth member of the 2020 Olympic Team was a moment she’ll never forget. And a moment she didn’t quite believe at first.
“I actually had to turn to my friend Jade [Carey] and was like, ‘Did they say my name?'” she told the media the next day. “They announced Suni, Simone and Jordan first, so there was one more spot and my heart was racing.”
On Sunday in Tokyo, she’ll make her Olympic debut with Team USA in the third of five qualification rounds. A dream come true, and “surreal” she says.
But it wasn’t an easy road getting here.
The Journey
In early 2018, McCallum, the second of six kids, told us she “would love to make a Worlds team and my ultimate goal would, obviously, be the Olympic team.” Since then, she’s made two World teams – Doha in 2018 and Stuttgart in 2019 – and taken home gold alongside her teammates, stamping herself more than qualified as a solid, steady competitor for the United States.
She was also the 2019 American Cup runner-up to Wong and 2019 U.S. All-Around bronze medalist, overcoming a growth spurt early to become a favorite in every competition she entered.
“2019 was a really good year,” she said. “It was an honor to compete at such a prestigious meet! Then, placing third at both Classics and Championships, and making the Worlds team again… a challenge for me was I grew a lot in between the 2018 and 2019 season, so I had to adjust a lot in my gymnastics overall. It changes your timing and center of gravity when you grow.”
The 2021-22 University of Utah commit who trains at Twin City Twisters with coach Sarah Jantzi and looks up to Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin, had been working hard in late 2019, and winter and spring of 2020, with her trademark tenacity. She was upping her difficulty, enjoying the process and preparing for potentially the most challenging, but most exciting summer of her life.
With the postponement of the Games to 2021, McCallum’s normal daily training situation stalled, and with the FIG’s announcement that 2005-born gymnasts will now be age-eligible to compete for Olympic spots, McCallum’s focus (like that of so many athletes) ran a gamut of emotions.
“I have a hard time wrapping my head around the age-eligibility issue,” she said at the time. “We already have an amazingly talented group of girls in this quad, so adding more to the group makes me know that I’m just going to have to work that much harder to make one of the four team spots next year. But, I’m not afraid of hard work, and to give it all I’ve got!”
Ever the seasoned and driven competitor, McCallum steeled her resolve and determination for the year ahead. Afterall, Tokyo was always the goal, the road was just a little bit longer now.
2020 Becomes 2021
After showing off new combinations on bars, beam, upgraded tumbling and a Cheng on vault once her Minnesota gym reopened, McCallum looked stronger than ever during the summer and fall of 2020. But she was notably absent from Winter Cup in February 2021, not shown during the coverage of American Classic in late April and stayed somewhat quiet on social media. Suddenly, McCallum’s status as a favorite to make the Olympic team slid a little towards questionable.
We soon learned she sustained a boxer’s fracture in her hand at the start of 2021 that required surgery. She expected to have an eight-week recovery time, but she was set back a few weeks due to an infection in her pinky and other finger injuries. “I think the hardest part was getting my range of motion back, my hand strength back,” she said. It was the biggest challenge in her career, testing her resolve and strengthening her character and belief in herself.
At the U.S. Classic in May, McCalllum showed everyone she was not only back in the picture to make the team but back on a mission to leave nothing to chance. She debuted a new floor exercise with a new flair and passion we loved, and her smile was back. She didn’t have a perfect competition by any means and finished fourth in the All-Around, but there was something in her confidence and level of determination that caught our attention that weekend in Indianapolis. Something that said McCallum would be there down the road in Tokyo.
After a sub-par U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, where she finished in a tie for seventh with Skye Blakely, McCallum was a new athlete in St. Louis at Trials. With only her routines under her control, McCallum did what she does best. She stayed focused and within her own gymnastics.
“I just told myself to take deep breaths and do what I normally do. This was the time when I had to just let my gymnastics do its thing. I just had to let everything go.”
It worked.
Maggie Nichols, who trained with McCallum at Twin City Twisters before heading to University of Oklahoma to complete one of the most decorated careers in NCAA history, has high praise of McCallum. “Grace is a very special gymnast. She has the ability to exemplify power but also is known for her beautiful lines, grace, and consistency. Coming from the same gym as Grace, it has been an honor to watch her through the years and see how much she has grown as a gymnast.”
Her growth from junior athlete to poised veteran has been phenomenal and in podium training Thursday, McCallum looked cool, calm and collected as she went through her routines, stopping every now and then to just take in the atmosphere at the Ariake. She was smiling, chatting and cheering on her teammates and looked every bit the experienced athlete she is.
It was grace under pressure personified and it’s what McCallum will draw from as she and her teammates go for gold in Tokyo starting Sunday where they are the heavy favorites to win, but still have to get the job done. In Qualifications, she’ll likely be up first or second for Team USA on every event where they will be relying on her to set the pace.
And so, after all of the training, dreaming, setbacks and triumphs over adversity, McCallum’s moment has arrived. She is an Olympian, part of the hardest team in the world to make. Her journey to the Games is complete and now is the time to enjoy her performance and time with her teammates on the world’s biggest stage.
After all, the Olympics are full of moments and memories that can shape an athlete’s life forever. In Tokyo, we feel certain Amazing Grace is ready to shine.
Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Jade Carey/Grace McCallum via Instagram
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates on the scene in Tokyo!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics Commemorative Olympic Issue!