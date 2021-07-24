Relying On Grace Under Pressure

By Christy Sandmaier

When Grace McCallum flew into her final floor pose on day two of the Olympic Trials to finish fourth in the competition, nothing was certain.

With Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles’ spots seemingly locked up very early on in St.Louis, McCallum was in fifth after day one and part of an epic battle with MyKayla Skinner, Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Riley McCusker at different points throughout the competition for the fourth and final spot on Team USA.

Traditionally, fourth place is not something most athletes relish. It’s one step away from the podium and a medal. But this time, in this competition, it was everything.

For McCallum, hearing her name called as the fourth member of the 2020 Olympic Team was a moment she’ll never forget. And a moment she didn’t quite believe at first.

“I actually had to turn to my friend Jade [Carey] and was like, ‘Did they say my name?'” she told the media the next day. “They announced Suni, Simone and Jordan first, so there was one more spot and my heart was racing.”

On Sunday in Tokyo, she’ll make her Olympic debut with Team USA in the third of five qualification rounds. A dream come true, and “surreal” she says.

But it wasn’t an easy road getting here.