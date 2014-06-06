19 Jul Photo Gallery! Reese Esponda Rises To The Top At The 2026 U.S. Classic
REESE ESPONDA WINS 2026 U.S. CLASSIC
With solid, consistent performances, Reese Esponda rose to the top of the standings at the 2026 U.S. Classic in Hartford, CT. to capture the first All-Around title of her Elite career in the lead-up to the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships in Phoenix, AZ. August 6-9.
Esponda, an LSU commit, posted a 54.900 in All-Around and the top score of the night on floor (13.950). She also had 14.150 on vault, the second-highest single vault score of the night.
Olympic Champion Jade Carey finished second with a 54.050, and won vault (avg. 14.275; 14.300, 14.050). Zoey Molomo was third 53.900. The top individual scores on bars (14.100) and beam (14.250), came from Skye Blakely.
REMEMBER THE NAME
In Hartford, Isabella Anzola put everyone on notice that a new star has arrived on the scene, placing fourth with a 53.100 in the All-Around. The 2025 Junior National Champion on beam (she also placed second in the All-Around in New Orleans), Anzola earned a massive 13.800 on the event to kick off her competition. She captured the audience again on floor one rotation later with a beautiful routine that also spotlighted her engaging personality. Entering her first senior U.S. Championships next month, Anzola will be looking to repeat the consistency she showed at Classic and take it up a notch.
SO CLOSE
Sentimental favorite Katelyn Ohashi, who, 13 years after her final Elite competition and seven years following her final NCAA routine, made a return to the Elite stage at the American Classic last month and on podium here in Hartford in the hopes of qualifying for her first senior U.S. Championships. Ohashi earned a 13.200 on beam and floor, earning a total of 26.4, just missing the 26.8 needed to qualify.
Complete results from the competition can be found at usagymclassic.com. Junior and senior elite women’s gymnasts will be back on the national stage in two weeks, where they will compete alongside men’s artistic athletes at the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
All photos captured the amazing Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics.
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