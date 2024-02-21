Red Rocks edge out Bruins in final Pac 12 regular season matchup

Over on beam, UCLA had a shakier rotation that wasn’t helped by overall tighter scoring on beam that carried through the whole meet. Harris had a great routine going until she hopped backwards on her back 1.5 dismount. The fans in Pauley were ready to chant 10 before the dismount and were disappointed when the 9.775 (9.70/9.85 split) came up. The team’s beam score came out to 48.875.

Scores after the third rotation:

Utah – 147.900

UCLA – 147.700

Final Rotation

Even though their team was down two tenths going into the final rotation, Pauley Pavillion did not let down their support for the Bruins. The student section and huge crowd were ready for the floor party they came to the meet to see.

Even with tighter beam judging, Utah was able to put up a strong 49.400, living up to the beam team reputation they’ve gained over the years. As always, 5th years Paulson and Maile O’Keefe hit stunning routines, scoring 9.925 and 9.975. Chants of “10! 10! 10!” coming from Utah’s section in the stands could be heard from anywhere in the arena.

UCLA’s floor performances did not disappoint. The student section was on their feet, dancing along with the alumni watching from the sidelines. Audible gasps could be heard from the crowd as Rosen performed her creepy, witch-inspired routine.

Ultimately, two routines with an out of bounds deduction meant that the Bruins were not able to take the lead back from the Red Rocks. While this is the last dual meet between the two teams in the Pac-12, McDonald said in the press conference that UCLA and Utah hope to continue the tradition of competing against each other in coming seasons.

As two legacy programs with a long-standing rivalry, the two teams become better in competing against each other and both programs want to keep the rivalry tradition moving forward, even if it might look a bit different.

“We do plan to continue having these competitions,” McDonald said. “It’s two legacy programs with an amazing tradition and history, so when we’re able to get on the floor with them I think it’s a special meet.”

Final Scores:

Utah – 197.300

UCLA – 196.975