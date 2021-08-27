Has it sunk in yet—everything you achieved in Tokyo?

I think after I came back from Tokyo I had a better understanding of everything that happened; everything I did at the Olympic Games, everything that I represented. I’m so happy! All the affection I’m getting from everyone and being able to inspire so many people, not just children—it’s been amazing!

Coming into Tokyo, did you believe winning a gold and silver medal was a possible outcome?

I really believed that this result was possible because I dedicated myself a lot, I trained hard, and there were many professionals involved in my recovery process before Tokyo. Every time I had to restart [because of an ACL surgery], it was not just a dream, it was a very big goal. In sports, anything can happen. Even though I trained a lot, I could not have achieved the results [without a positive mindset]. My thinking was always positive. I always believed it was possible.

What was your favorite moment from the games aside from winning medals?

My favorite moment in the Olympic Games, other than my medals, was when I could go cheer for other sports. I watched rhythmic gymnastics and volleyball, and it was really cool! I screamed like crazy, cheered too much and in that moment, I was the fan. It was a moment when I was more relaxed!

What message do you hope your performances in Tokyo have sent to the rest of the world, as well as to all the young gymnasts in Brazil?

I hope the message that I have given with my presentations is one of faith and a lot of determination, because that’s what I had throughout my recovery period. I think everyone will face difficult days, at least one once in a lifetime, but we have to try our best. It’s easy to be happy on a good day; being happy on a bad day is complicated. My coach told me that a lot. When training rested it’s easy to do all the sets, but the day I’m tired, that’s really when it’s going to be worth it; that’s the workout I’ll remember. I hope the message I’ve sent is to have a lot of determination, with love and passion, and to be happy. That’s the main thing.

