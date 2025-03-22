Real March Madness – 9 Things I’m Looking Forward To Seeing At SECS, And One More I Wish I Could

OKLAHOMA’s FLOOR LINEUP (And everything else!)

Again, I’ve waited all season to see this floor rotation in person. The intricacies, the choreography, the artistry, the performance level – this lineup has star power from start to finish. In podium training, Elle Mueller and Jordan Bowers stood out across miles. Mueller found whomever she could and made eye contact with them – she’s going to reach the rafters tonight, I’m sure of it. And, in maybe the most extraordinary moment I’ve seen on a gymnastics floor in a very long time, as Bowers began her floor choreo, KJ was about 1-2 feet away and got right in her face, almost like they were staring each other down with expressions. Bower’s routine is the best she’s had in her four years as a Sooner, and I’ll never not think of that moment when I watch it now. Priceless.

In the SEC for the first time as everyone knows by now, earlier this year, Faith Torrez told us the transition and adjustment, “took just a minute” and that the Sooners have settled right in since leaving the Big 12. She loves the louder crowds and the competitiveness. “We want to go out and put our best gymnastics forward. Everybody deserves to go against each other with the best gymnastics that they have and see what happens, because there’s just so many great teams. Everybody’s just really great this year, and I think it’s really exciting. It makes the meets more exciting, and we just thrive off of that.” Oh, and we can’t wait to see the legend that already is Audrey Davis, nail everything and get the bars score she deserves. Here’s the piece on Torrez.