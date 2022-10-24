Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
Ready To Rock In Liverpool! 10 Stars & Storylines to Follow
The Road to Paris 2024 is in full swing! Next Stop: Liverpool, England for the 2022 World Championships!
With Simone Biles on hiatus from competition, the Russian Federation absent (a ban on Russian gymnasts due to the war in Ukraine is set to keep its Olympic champion teams off the floor for the foreseeable future), and new teams rising to the occasion at their respective Continental Championships — the competition is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and potentially unpredictable World Championships we’ve seen in years!
From the thrilling team final that could be anyone’s game, to the battle for the coveted All-Around crowns and the promise of epic crowds cheering on the home team – new champions will rise to the top and fresh faces will look to make a statement at the halfway point to Paris. And so without further ado, here are 10 Storylines & Stars to Follow in Liverpool!
- An Epic All-Around Battle
Brazil has never had a World All-Around Champion but that could very well change with Rebeca Andrade. Coming off an historic Olympic Games in Tokyo where she won the All-Around silver, Andrade has the skill level and technique to propel her straight to the top of the podium in Liverpool. Andrade competed All-Around for the first time this year at the Brazilian National Championships where she posted a monstrous 58.100 on Day 2, despite not competing full difficulty on floor and only dismounting beam with a layout. (Andrade’s All-Around D-score from nationals was a 61.6, but would become a 63.6 if she competes her usual double pike beam dismount and the floor routine she did in Tokyo.) Although Andrade is considered by many to be the favorite for the All-Around title, don’t count out the Americans! With the U.S. All-Around Champion Konnor McClain out of the mix (back injury), an exciting side battle to the medal podium placements will be which two Americans advance to the All-Around final. Shilese Jones could be the “It Girl” if she competes how she did on night one of the U.S. Championships (57.200). Factoring in some upgrades (see below), Jones could put up a good fight for a medal of any color – it will all be dependent on if she hits when it matters most. U.S. bronze medalist Jordan Chiles and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey will be in the conversation as well. Chiles topped Carey at the U.S. Championships and World Selection Camp, but both gymnasts have shown tremendous consistency that could be exactly what the U.S. needs. Other names to keep on your radar as possible medal contenders include Chinese National Champion Tang Xijing, 3-Time Canadian Olympian Ellie Black, and 2019 European All-Around Champion Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, who is now training in the United States at WCC!
- Boa Sorte, Brasil!
The Brazilian women have never won a team medal at the World Championships (the team’s highest finish was 5th in 2007), but after a dominant performance at the Pan American Championships in Rio earlier this year where they topped the U.S. team by almost two points, Brazil is primed for history and we have to think this will be their year! In Rio, it was Andrade, Flavia Saraiva, Julia Soares, Carolyne Pedro, and Lorrane Oliveira who led the team to their first head-to-head victory over the U.S. women for the first time in competition since 1997. Notably, Team USA didn’t send their highest scoring team to Rio (missing were McClain, Jones, Chiles and Carey) but we absolutely expect the Brazilians to be in contention for a medal in Liverpool – possibly even gold.
- Can the U.S. men bring back the hardware?
The U.S. men have been chasing World Championship team hardware since Nanning in 2014 when they captured bronze. If ever that was a perfect time the U.S. men could get on the medal podium – Liverpool could finally be their chance! The team was fifth in Tokyo but with Russia out of the picture this year and a strong emphasis on increasing difficulty over the last year, the U.S. men have a real shot with the likes of Brody Malone, Asher Hong, and Donnell Whittenburg pushing the difficulty limits and setting their sights on team success. With traditional powerhouses China and Japan leading the way and a strong British team with momentum on their side, the U.S. men will need to come out of the gates as strong as ever.
- What Are Italy’s Medal Chances?
The last time a team competition was held at the World Championships, Italy won the country’s first World medal (a bronze) in 69 years. In Tokyo they were just shy of a medal, finishing in 4th. With a strong performance at the European Championships (winning the gold medal as a team with a 165.163), all signs pointed to Italy being a gold contender in Liverpool. However with 2022 European All-Around Champion Asia D’Amato out of the competition after injuring her ankle on vault, and 2022 European floor bronze medalist Angela Andreoli’s getting injured at the recent Italian Championships, the big question becomes if Italy will be able to replace those critical scores.
- Call It The Jones!
Shilese Jones could potentially compete two new skills in Liverpool that if she does successfully, will bear her name in the code of points. Jones warmed up a Stalder Laid Out Tkatchev in podium training at the 2022 U.S. Classic and stated her plan to compete the skill at Worlds. Jones also has a 1.5 twisting double back which she first competed as a junior in 2014. Now could be the time to forever have her name etched in the code of points – not just once, but twice!
- Battle Royale
Last year’s men’s All-Around final from Kitakyushu was a nail-biter with Zhang Boheng (CHN) edging out reigning Olympic Champion Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) by just 0.017. The competition should be equally as exciting this year with Daiki currently holding the highest All-Around score of the year (88.3) and Boheng not far behind with a 88.0. You can’t count out the U.S. men either. Brody Malone’s 86.75 (without bonus) from Day 1 of U.S. Championships proves he will be in the mix for a medal!
- Game On For Great Britain
Expect a great crowd with lots of energy in Liverpool! With Team GB’s recent success, including a historic bronze medal from the women at the Olympics last summer, Jessica Gadirova defending her European floor title, Alice Kinsella winning an All-Around silver medal and Joe Fraser the All-Around gold – becoming the first British male to win the European All-Around title – the crowd certainly has plenty to be excited about in Liverpool as both teams fight for a spot on the podium. When the women take the floor in Qualifications for the final of 10 subdivisions, expect the air to be electric!
- Emphasis on Artistry
With the new code of points going into effect this year, judges are really zoning in on artistry deductions more than ever before. After each beam and floor routine, the judges must fill out a checklist sheet to determine if the athlete satisfied the artistry requirements. On their radar: Good body posture, pointed feet, choreography that involves every part of the body, sufficient elongation (making your poses as big as possible), a solid rhythm and tempo between movements, and expression that matches the style of music. Judges can take a tenth for each category, meaning up to 1.2 points can be taken on beam and 1.6 points on floor. It’s complicated and can be subjective, so we’ll be watching to see how the scores stack up and what trends emerge. Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva and the Netherlands’s Eythora Thorsdottir are picture perfect examples of what the judges are looking for… We think! On the men’s side, we expect Heath Thorpe (AUS) to continue making a statement with his leaps and jumps on floor. Although his submission for the code was rejected at the 2022 Paris World Challenge Cup, Heath continues to push boundaries and redefine artistry!
- Golden Roster
Six Olympic gold medalists from the Tokyo Games are on the roster for Liverpool: Three on the women’s side and three on the men’s. Although she has Olympic gold on floor, Jade Carey has yet to win an individual World gold. Will Liverpool be her time? Rebeca Andrade on the other hand is coming in hot after winning gold on vault in Tokyo and her first World gold just a few months later in Kitakyushu. She’s already made history, now she’s looking to defend it. Last but not least on the women’s side, Nina Derwael (BEL), the reigning Olympic champ on uneven bars, will look to bring her World gold tally to three in Liverpool. On the men’s side, Hashimoto Daiki was on top of the world in Tokyo, winning gold in the All-Around and on high bar, but just a few months later he brought home silver in those events at the World Championships. In Liverpool he’ll be looking to get back on top. Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) made history in Tokyo when he won gold on floor, but has yet to win a world title. He took silver in 2017 and 2019… can he make it gold in 2022? And don’t forget about Zou Jingyuan (CHN) who won gold on parallel bars in Tokyo. He’s a World Champion on the event from 2017 and 2018, and would love to add one more medal to his collection.
- Chinese Brilliance
After watching the Chinese on bars and beam at the 2022 National Championships, it’s safe to say the entire team could be medal worthy in Liverpool! In addition to veteran Tang, watch out for 2021 World uneven bar bronze medalist Luo Rui, who was recently crowned the national champion on the event (6.4 D score) and defending World Champion Wei Xiaoyuan, who took silver (6.6 D score). We expect beam bronze medalist Ou Yushan (6.3 D score) to be in the medal mix as well!
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
