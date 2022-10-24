Ready To Rock In Liverpool! 10 Stars & Storylines to Follow 

Game On For Great Britain

Expect a great crowd with lots of energy in Liverpool! With Team GB’s recent success, including a historic bronze medal from the women at the Olympics last summer, Jessica Gadirova defending her European floor title, Alice Kinsella winning an All-Around silver medal and Joe Fraser the All-Around gold – becoming the first British male to win the European All-Around title – the crowd certainly has plenty to be excited about in Liverpool as both teams fight for a spot on the podium. When the women take the floor in Qualifications for the final of 10 subdivisions, expect the air to be electric!

Emphasis on Artistry

With the new code of points going into effect this year, judges are really zoning in on artistry deductions more than ever before. After each beam and floor routine, the judges must fill out a checklist sheet to determine if the athlete satisfied the artistry requirements. On their radar: Good body posture, pointed feet, choreography that involves every part of the body, sufficient elongation (making your poses as big as possible), a solid rhythm and tempo between movements, and expression that matches the style of music. Judges can take a tenth for each category, meaning up to 1.2 points can be taken on beam and 1.6 points on floor. It’s complicated and can be subjective, so we’ll be watching to see how the scores stack up and what trends emerge. Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva and the Netherlands’s Eythora Thorsdottir are picture perfect examples of what the judges are looking for… We think! On the men’s side, we expect Heath Thorpe (AUS) to continue making a statement with his leaps and jumps on floor. Although his submission for the code was rejected at the 2022 Paris World Challenge Cup, Heath continues to push boundaries and redefine artistry!

Golden Roster

Six Olympic gold medalists from the Tokyo Games are on the roster for Liverpool: Three on the women’s side and three on the men’s. Although she has Olympic gold on floor, Jade Carey has yet to win an individual World gold. Will Liverpool be her time? Rebeca Andrade on the other hand is coming in hot after winning gold on vault in Tokyo and her first World gold just a few months later in Kitakyushu. She’s already made history, now she’s looking to defend it. Last but not least on the women’s side, Nina Derwael (BEL), the reigning Olympic champ on uneven bars, will look to bring her World gold tally to three in Liverpool. On the men’s side, Hashimoto Daiki was on top of the world in Tokyo, winning gold in the All-Around and on high bar, but just a few months later he brought home silver in those events at the World Championships. In Liverpool he’ll be looking to get back on top. Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) made history in Tokyo when he won gold on floor, but has yet to win a world title. He took silver in 2017 and 2019… can he make it gold in 2022? And don’t forget about Zou Jingyuan (CHN) who won gold on parallel bars in Tokyo. He’s a World Champion on the event from 2017 and 2018, and would love to add one more medal to his collection.

Chinese Brilliance

After watching the Chinese on bars and beam at the 2022 National Championships, it’s safe to say the entire team could be medal worthy in Liverpool! In addition to veteran Tang, watch out for 2021 World uneven bar bronze medalist Luo Rui, who was recently crowned the national champion on the event (6.4 D score) and defending World Champion Wei Xiaoyuan, who took silver (6.6 D score). We expect beam bronze medalist Ou Yushan (6.3 D score) to be in the medal mix as well!