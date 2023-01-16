Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA. This week, we’re featuring first year head coach at Illinois, Daniel Ribeiro. We kicked off the series with NCAA, USA and World Champion, Brody Malone! Click Here for the story!
Ready for the Ribeiro Era
New Illinois head coach Daniel Ribeiro is ready to lead his team and lift men’s NCAA gymnastics to new levels.
By Ashlee Buhler with Christy Sandmaier contributing
First year Illinois head coach Daniel Ribeiro has never been more ready to lead his team out on the floor. As an Illinois alum, the former two-time NCAA pommel horse champion shares an incredible passion for the sport of men’s gymnastics and believes now is the time to bring forth and enforce the belief that yes, men’s gymnastics not only has a place in the NCAA, it still has the potential to grow in numbers and especially in enthusiasm. In fact, he not only believes it, he lives it.
With very deliberate planning, creativity and increased opportunities for fans to not only watch the sport but understand it, Ribeiro is extremely devoted to helping lead an effort to change the trajectory of the sport from one that has seen programs fold or be eliminated by administrators, to one that has everyone asking why more schools aren’t adding men’s NCAA gymnastics. Citing recent collaborations with USA Gymnastics, The Pictor Group and the College Gymnastics Association to start, Ribeiro believes men’s gymnastics is still very much alive. And growing.
Prior to 2022, Ribeiro spent 11 seasons on the coaching staff and operated as interim head coach when Justin Spring was named assistant coach at Alabama over the summer. Spring served as head coach for 12 seasons, and as everyone in Huff Hall waited for what seemed like the most obvious choice for the next head coach and most natural progression within the program, Ribeiro didn’t just stand by as the administrative weighed options, he went to work, continuing to make his mark through his leadership, extraordinary work ethic and knowledge, and his number one goal to create championship-caliber humans out of his student athletes.
On December 12, he was officially announced as head coach marking Ribeiro era official. It was an emotional moment he’ll never forget to say the least, with the team’s reaction more than he could have ever hoped.
Inside Gymnastics spoke with Ribeiro about his new role, stacked roster and what he believes is key to the sustainable success and future of men’s gymnastics.
Congratulations on becoming the new head coach at Illinois! Is this a role you ever envisioned for yourself?
As I was developing as a captain on the team and then an assistant coach after that, I always felt that the head coaching position was something I wanted to do, but at Illinois it was pretty difficult because Justin [Spring] was so young. I didn’t think he was going to retire; I thought I would be like 65 before I became the head coach at Illinois! I never really expected that I would be the head coach so when all this went down in the summer, it was really a shock. At first it was a moment of absolute fear, like, ‘Ok, this is it. This is huge.’ Shortly after it became excitement about what I can bring to the program that I’ve really been a part of for so long.
Was it a natural progression from assistant coach to interim head coach to head coach?
The administration needed to see that I was able to handle all the roles and responsibilities of the position, so they didn’t feel comfortable immediately putting me in as the head coach. In June, they put me in as the interim and I had the entire summer to lead the guys and learn all the ins and outs of the administrative duties. Being the interim was tough because I couldn’t tell (the team) I would absolutely be here next year but once they saw I could handle all the duties, they saw the connection that I’ve always had with the team, and then the incoming recruiting class, they felt comfortable giving me the head coach title and it was a really special moment when they told the team.
We saw the video of the team’s reaction and they seemed so happy for you!
I know the guys love me and I love the guys, but I thought they were just going to be happy and excited. I didn’t think I was going to get as emotional as I got. It was really a special, really cool moment and the fact that they got it on video, it’s something I’ll always remember.
How has the team embraced the transition?
Honestly, It’s been amazing! Justin is a big figurehead, he was a big vocal presence, but I always was as well. The team always looked at us like Justin was dad and I was mom. Everything we built on how we run this program – we did it together because I was there from Justin’s first year as head coach. It really ended up being amazingly smooth. I just continued to play the role that I had been playing from a leadership standpoint and if there’s areas that maybe I felt a little bit different than Justin, that’s where things might be a little bit different. But in the end, the culture of the program, I’ve always believed in it, and now it’s just my job to continue to foster and build that.
Another piece is my coaching staff. I think the fact that we were able to bring in four fantastic coaches, when before we had three, that has been a huge piece that I think the guys notice as well because we pretty much have a one to five coach staff ratio. So to have that almost made them feel like our staff got stronger, because it did! It’s been really smooth.
As a former gymnast yourself, what have you taken from your experiences that will help you in this new role?
I think the big thing for me is the fact that when I was an athlete, we built a dynasty here at Illinois. That is massive because for one, I know how to do it. We’ve done it not just once, not just twice, not just three times – we’ve been at the top of the Big 10 five times since I’ve been here. Just knowing how to do it is a big piece of confidence in me as a leader and then they can see that as well; that if we follow this plan we can get this done. I can tell them stories and explain scenarios of what a championship team looks like and in certain areas being honest and saying, ‘hey we’re not doing it.’ I think that’s been a key piece. On top of that, I would say pommel horse specifically. Our staff is so strong! I have Tim McNeill on my staff and he beat me on pommel horse my freshman year. Me and him were the two pommel horse guys of our era. Our pommel team just hones in and follows our lead. I think we’re going to have a really strong horse squad once the season gets rolling.
When you look back, what’s your favorite memory as a gymnast?
I think my favorite moment was probably winning Big 10’s as a team my senior year when we were at home. From the very first routine, it was probably the only meet I’ve been in that I had absolutely no doubt that we were going to win. We took the lead early and had it the entire time. Then we had event finals the next day and that was my last routine ever in Huff Hall and I knew it. I just soaked up every single moment and just crushed that routine. That weekend was probably my favorite gymnastics moment.
What do you make of the current state of men’s NCAA gymnastics? There’s only 15 programs left. What do you think needs to happen to keep men’s gymnastics alive?
It’s already happening! We had 13 programs last year and we have added two programs for the first time in over 50 years. USA Gymnastics hired The Pictor Group to work with the CGA to build a model on how to add programs. John Robinson from Nebraska was also hired in as the expert to help them and they basically came up with a model where schools that are looking for enrollment, most of them happen to be DIII, are looking for students and different sports and we need to show them: why gymnastics?
We’ve partnered with AAI and Turn and a lot of companies to help with the initial startup proposal to a university. So we go to a school and say, ‘if you want to start a men’s gymnastics program, we have AAI that will give you 75% discount on your first set of equipment and Turn Gymnastics will give you four years of free uniforms,’ so we build them a strong package. On top of that we talk about the club program model. How does our sport make money? Our sport makes money in privatized gymnastics clubs. We don’t sell tickets. So build a facility and have a club gym! These two programs we’ve added have bought into it. Greenville right now has their own gym and are making money by basically having a gymnastics community center at their university where people are paying and they are generating revenue. It’s a model that we have found works and we’re going to continue to grow. I’m excited to see the conversation start to shift, hopefully soon, because my whole life it’s been about men’s gymnastics dying. And we’re actually doing something now!
On top of that, there is a lot that we need to do with our product as well. We’ve done a lot of talking about what needs to go on and for me there are a few key things that need to happen and one is timeliness. We need to get our product into a show that lasts two hours. The other thing is we need to be understandable. Our scoring needs to be understandable, whether that means going to the 10.0 system or what Justin and I proposed, is doing match play where you have one athlete from Michigan against one athlete from Illinois and the judges still judge, but they don’t show the scores at all. Between those two athletes, whoever has the highest score gets a point. In the end the fans just need to say who looked better, they don’t need to know the scores.
Sort of like the CGA All-Star meet! A lot of people were paying attention because the format was so exciting!
And that’s exactly what I’m talking about. These are things that we need to do. We need to take a risk and create something that the fans want to go to because it lasts two hours, they understand the scoring and you can actually follow the action because you only have one routine going at a time. You can’t have six people competing at the same time and expect the fans to follow what’s happening. Creating a product that the fans enjoy is a huge component of what we need to do because there’s no doubt that what we do is the coolest thing out there, so why can’t we put it into a product that people get into and understand? I’ve spent the last 15 years trying to find the answer to the question that you asked. Now that I’m the head coach, I have a seat at the table and I can influence change that could change everything for us and that’s really empowering.
As you gear up for your first season at Illinois as head coach, what are your goals for the program? What’s your end goal or vision for this program?
In general, what I love and what my main goal is, is to create championship-caliber humans. I connect with my guys and just mentoring them so they can get to that next level and be successful beyond gymnastics is always my top priority. But in that, we do it through gymnastics, so we have gymnastics goals as well. Living through and getting to experience a dynasty was something that I was blessed with, so for me, I can’t see anything below that as the goal. That’s the long term vision and it’s going to take time. It’s not easy. A lot needs to come together to make that happen. So we start one year at a time. I think we’ve gotten off to a tremendous start with what we’ve put together in the fall and the recruiting class we have. It takes one year at a time and slowly builds to the next level. Wherever we start this year, the plan is to climb every single year until we reach the peak of the mountain, and then we try to stay there.
Who are some guys on your team that you want people to keep their eyes on this season?
On floor, you’re going to have to keep your eye on Connor McCool, he’s a two-time All-American and he’s looking great. He went to USAs for the first time, crushed it there, and he’ll be back at Winter Cup. He’s our big floor guy! Pommel horse, obviously Ian Skirkey, he beat Stephen Nedoroscik Day 1 of USA Championships. He’s got a humongous start value and is a former national champion from two years ago at NCAAs, so he’s a big one. Then we got Ashton Anaya on rings who was a Big 10 Champion last year and an All-American as well. He’s trying to make Winter Cup so we’re putting up a 16.200 (start value) to try and qualify there. We’ve got Amari Sewell on vault, he’s a transfer from Iowa after they cut their program. He’s been amazing and has such a positive attitude and is such a good guy and he’s going to be a strong competitor for us as well. The amount of times he can stick a 2.5 on vault… I think he’s going to have a great year! David Pochinka on parallel bars is a transfer from Minnesota who cut their program as well and he’s probably our top parallel bars guy and is an All-American there. And then we have Michael Fletcher and Josh Cook in the All-Around. And my freshmen are also gonna get quite a bit of experience this year. Tate Costa is gonna be in the All-Around. Connor Micklos is gonna be the next Ian Skirky on pommel horse. That’s a lot of guys but our back end right now is strong!
Photos courtesy of Illinois
