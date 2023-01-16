Ready for the Ribeiro Era 

When you look back, what’s your favorite memory as a gymnast?

I think my favorite moment was probably winning Big 10’s as a team my senior year when we were at home. From the very first routine, it was probably the only meet I’ve been in that I had absolutely no doubt that we were going to win. We took the lead early and had it the entire time. Then we had event finals the next day and that was my last routine ever in Huff Hall and I knew it. I just soaked up every single moment and just crushed that routine. That weekend was probably my favorite gymnastics moment.

What do you make of the current state of men’s NCAA gymnastics? There’s only 15 programs left. What do you think needs to happen to keep men’s gymnastics alive?

It’s already happening! We had 13 programs last year and we have added two programs for the first time in over 50 years. USA Gymnastics hired The Pictor Group to work with the CGA to build a model on how to add programs. John Robinson from Nebraska was also hired in as the expert to help them and they basically came up with a model where schools that are looking for enrollment, most of them happen to be DIII, are looking for students and different sports and we need to show them: why gymnastics?

We’ve partnered with AAI and Turn and a lot of companies to help with the initial startup proposal to a university. So we go to a school and say, ‘if you want to start a men’s gymnastics program, we have AAI that will give you 75% discount on your first set of equipment and Turn Gymnastics will give you four years of free uniforms,’ so we build them a strong package. On top of that we talk about the club program model. How does our sport make money? Our sport makes money in privatized gymnastics clubs. We don’t sell tickets. So build a facility and have a club gym! These two programs we’ve added have bought into it. Greenville right now has their own gym and are making money by basically having a gymnastics community center at their university where people are paying and they are generating revenue. It’s a model that we have found works and we’re going to continue to grow. I’m excited to see the conversation start to shift, hopefully soon, because my whole life it’s been about men’s gymnastics dying. And we’re actually doing something now!

On top of that, there is a lot that we need to do with our product as well. We’ve done a lot of talking about what needs to go on and for me there are a few key things that need to happen and one is timeliness. We need to get our product into a show that lasts two hours. The other thing is we need to be understandable. Our scoring needs to be understandable, whether that means going to the 10.0 system or what Justin and I proposed, is doing match play where you have one athlete from Michigan against one athlete from Illinois and the judges still judge, but they don’t show the scores at all. Between those two athletes, whoever has the highest score gets a point. In the end the fans just need to say who looked better, they don’t need to know the scores.

Sort of like the CGA All-Star meet! A lot of people were paying attention because the format was so exciting!

And that’s exactly what I’m talking about. These are things that we need to do. We need to take a risk and create something that the fans want to go to because it lasts two hours, they understand the scoring and you can actually follow the action because you only have one routine going at a time. You can’t have six people competing at the same time and expect the fans to follow what’s happening. Creating a product that the fans enjoy is a huge component of what we need to do because there’s no doubt that what we do is the coolest thing out there, so why can’t we put it into a product that people get into and understand? I’ve spent the last 15 years trying to find the answer to the question that you asked. Now that I’m the head coach, I have a seat at the table and I can influence change that could change everything for us and that’s really empowering.

As you gear up for your first season at Illinois as head coach, what are your goals for the program? What’s your end goal or vision for this program?

In general, what I love and what my main goal is, is to create championship-caliber humans. I connect with my guys and just mentoring them so they can get to that next level and be successful beyond gymnastics is always my top priority. But in that, we do it through gymnastics, so we have gymnastics goals as well. Living through and getting to experience a dynasty was something that I was blessed with, so for me, I can’t see anything below that as the goal. That’s the long term vision and it’s going to take time. It’s not easy. A lot needs to come together to make that happen. So we start one year at a time. I think we’ve gotten off to a tremendous start with what we’ve put together in the fall and the recruiting class we have. It takes one year at a time and slowly builds to the next level. Wherever we start this year, the plan is to climb every single year until we reach the peak of the mountain, and then we try to stay there.

Who are some guys on your team that you want people to keep their eyes on this season?

On floor, you’re going to have to keep your eye on Connor McCool, he’s a two-time All-American and he’s looking great. He went to USAs for the first time, crushed it there, and he’ll be back at Winter Cup. He’s our big floor guy! Pommel horse, obviously Ian Skirkey, he beat Stephen Nedoroscik Day 1 of USA Championships. He’s got a humongous start value and is a former national champion from two years ago at NCAAs, so he’s a big one. Then we got Ashton Anaya on rings who was a Big 10 Champion last year and an All-American as well. He’s trying to make Winter Cup so we’re putting up a 16.200 (start value) to try and qualify there. We’ve got Amari Sewell on vault, he’s a transfer from Iowa after they cut their program. He’s been amazing and has such a positive attitude and is such a good guy and he’s going to be a strong competitor for us as well. The amount of times he can stick a 2.5 on vault… I think he’s going to have a great year! David Pochinka on parallel bars is a transfer from Minnesota who cut their program as well and he’s probably our top parallel bars guy and is an All-American there. And then we have Michael Fletcher and Josh Cook in the All-Around. And my freshmen are also gonna get quite a bit of experience this year. Tate Costa is gonna be in the All-Around. Connor Micklos is gonna be the next Ian Skirky on pommel horse. That’s a lot of guys but our back end right now is strong!