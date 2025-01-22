Ready For More: eMjae Frazier is Prepared to Take on 2025 Season

Here is more from our conversation with eMjae!

How are you feeling about the potentially tighter scoring this season?

For us, we talk about how you feel that routine went, versus what you see score-wise. Of course, you’re going to look at the scores, and that’s something we try to avoid. But, as a gymnast, you want to know how you did. You want to know how the judges thought you did. And I think the biggest thing that we’ve taken away from that is, how did you feel? What did you think that routine was like? Did you feel like that was a 9.9 plus? Did you feel like it was a 9.7? How did you feel? It was okay. We’ll work on it. We’ll see what the summary is. We’ll see what they took, and then we’ll see if that’s something that we believe is doable, or we believe is something that might only get taken that one competition. From there, our coaches went through and showed us all the deductions that could be taken on every single skill from one to five tenths in deduction. And we kind of looked at everything to see, like, hey, what did they take? What could they take? What’s possible. My coach said it’s a way to pick out extraordinary from ordinary.

Aly Raisman describes the Sprouts Session 2 as a National Championship. Did it feel that way?

I think it was just a great opportunity, because you don’t see them all the time. We were with OU, LSU and Utah, and since I’ve been here, I don’t think I’ve had a meet so early in the season with all those teams. It’s really great to see where everyone starts and see where they finish towards the end of the year. Just being able to see where our team stands at the end of that, along with what we’ve been doing after last season, versus what we were working with in this preseason to now, I think it really just shows kind of where everyone stands. It’s so cool, because right now, people are getting their feet wet, and you can get a little glimpse of what each team is going to be like four weeks from now, because everyone builds and builds and builds.

It’s so fun because all of my friends are on the team. I don’t see those girls until postseason, and you know, I have a lot of my closest friends from national team on those teams. It’s really cool to be able to see everyone. Because it’s throwing me all the way back to when I was in high school on national team with all my friends. Even though we’re in our own bubble, we are cheering for each other individually as well. So I think it’s just a lot of fun. And then we’re like, ‘Okay, well, see you in postseason,’and, it’s kind of a reminder. Like, you guys got it, we want to see you there, we want to be there with you at the end of season.

One of the things that makes you so entertaining to watch is that you have such a unique skill set that you bring to the sport. So how did you guys decide, with your huge skill set, what routines to construct?

I think my freshman year, I changed my routine a couple times, but then I just ended up going to like the Maloney + Pak and then ending with the double layout. My coaches like to keep things clean and simple. I finished my assignment so fast, because at this point, it’s just like, I can do it on the first turn or second turn, and I just go, because I’m like, it’s so easy. It’s like a third of my bar team that it used to be. So sometimes, they’ll be like, okay, just do like two bar routines, sometimes three, then they’ll let me go play. So I’ve just been doing Church giants into Tkatchev, and just the things I used to do. And it’s just really funny. I actually was training Church overshoot for a little bit and just playing with all these different bar things, but at the end of the day, Okay, let’s just go back to the clean one, clean and simple one, you know, you can hit. And then, like, maybe my senior year, on senior night, I can whip out a Church + Pak! I remember freshman year, and I came in and they were like, ‘Oh, can you go round off one and a half’ [on beam]? And ‘I was like, if I do a round off, can I do a double back’? And then they were like, ‘Okay, let’s try a cartwheel’. I feel like I have too much power to do any type of twisting because I even walked into my double back. I didn’t have a hurdle for my round off. On floor, I have three different routines. The first meet, I did a double layout, and then I changed my leaps, because I’m doing a one half + front layout last, which I was training to do a one and a half front full. So we have, either I’m gonna go double layout with a one and a half front layout, or I’m gonna go double layout with a one half front full, and my leaps will change. Or, I’ll go front tuck through to double back, one and a half front layout, or front tuck through to double back, one half front full. Or, I don’t know, there’s just so many different combos going on! We’re just trying to figure out, like, which ones would score better? And I’m like, ‘okay, but for our first home meet, can I please do my double lay out again?’