What’s creating the consistency for you week after week?

I really think going into this entire season knowing I just wanted to have fun and enjoy it. Being so close to Nationals last year definitely gave us more of a fire than we’ve had before. Really understanding our team has what it takes and going out there and being really confident with everything has been really fun for us.

Talk about the preparation over the summer and fall working toward consistently becoming one of the top teams…

We did a lot of strength training. This summer, we mainly focused on power and all the things that can help us in tumbling and throughout our routine. In the gym, a lot of people worked upgrades but we fine-tuned a lot. It wasn’t just upgrades and big skills, we really focused on the details.

Facing so many challenges this season as far as COVID protocol, tell us about getting prepared for each week not always knowing if there will be a meet at the end of it!

Typically, at the beginning of each week, we have a meeting before practice and on Mondays, Tim is usually like, “We have a meet this weekend, hopefully”(laughs). We’re going with the flow as much as we can and staying prepared. At the beginning of season when our first meet was canceled, there was another meet happening, so we were all ready to pack our bags and go back home or travel to compete in a different competition. So really, just staying on top of our game and being prepared for anything.

How do you help lead and keep everyone motivated during this season with so many changes taking place?

Being able to support one another outside of the gym, getting together for meals, just hanging out and really just knowing we’re there to support each other no matter what’s going on. With all the past craziness, for me, this is the most normal year we’ve had so far. It’s been a lot of fun. The uncertainty of it is unfortunate, but it’s still just as exciting as it ever has been.

With the freshman class coming in, you know, they had their jitters and we tried to explain to them it’s going to feel different than club. In college, you land and whether it’s a step or a stick, everybody is so excited for you. You have an endless amount of support behind you.

Tell us about your journey to Kentucky and how the program has become home to you.

I come from a really small town and I went to Virginia Techniques all my life growing up there. I didn’t really know how the recruiting process worked up until freshman year [of high school]. I was aware of what college gymnastics was but I didn’t know how big it was. Especially for where I was in gymnastics, I look back and I’m very surprised, I had no idea about any of this! I looked into a couple of different schools, and growing up my Dad and I traveled to Kentucky all the time so coming here I was pretty familiar with the area. I think we came right before my freshman year and I committed at the end of my freshman year after my second visit. I love Kentucky. It was comfortable. [I felt] this is exactly where I need to be.

Did you train Elite or think about the Olympic path at all?

The same year actually, I was looking into the Olympic route. I trained for that for maybe a week and it wasn’t for me. It made gymnastics seem so hard. I didn’t get to enjoy it as much as I wanted to so we decided to take a step back and really focus on something that would make me happier. Something I could enjoy more, which then turned into college.

It’s such a tough decision to make at that age. And to know yourself so well, where do you think that maturity or instinct came from?

I think it definitely had something to do with my upbringing. My Mom went to college for dancing and she understood how the process worked because she had been through it before. My Mom and Dad have always been super supportive of my goals. When I came home from practice and told my Mom I wanted to try Elite she was all for it, and then training started to be different and I decided not to. It was always my decision. A gut instinct – I’ve always been taught to understand and trust that if something doesn’t feel right, I’m not going to push myself to do it. The coaching staff at Techniques really helped me with that, too.