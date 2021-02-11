Quotes & Training Updates! – U.S. Women Prep for Winter Cup and Beyond

2008 Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel—who has documented her comeback extensively through videos shared on social media and was featured in the November issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine —says that training is going well. “[I’m] finally able to do more again after giving my ankle time to heal,” she told us. “I am happy with where each event is at!”

Memmel hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether or not she’ll compete at the Winter Cup. “We have been talking about Winter Cup and what [is] the best thing to do for me and where I am at,” she explains. “We will see how the month progresses and possibly go and do a few simpler routines just to get back out there again.” Right now, she’s happy to be working on some favorite skills, including her double layout. “The double layout will always be my favorite skill,” she says. “I love and am still so proud that I learned a double-double. Even if I never would compete it, it’s such a huge win for me.” She also likes the dos Santos II and her piked Arabian, adding, “[I] really want to get it up on the beam.”

For 2016 Olympic alternate and former Utah standout MyKayla Skinner, the road to her current comeback has been a bit rocky. “This past year has hit me pretty hard,” she told us recently. “Back in September my foot was inflamed, and [I] found out I have a huge bone spur that rubs on my Achilles and causes pain. Instead of surgery we decided to do a PRP shot, Shockwave treatment, and therapy, hoping we could calm the inflammation and strengthen the areas that were weak.” Unfortunately, her troubles didn’t end there. “Right as my foot was starting to get better and I was able to push myself a little harder to get things back, I got sick,” she recounts. “I haven’t been in the gym for a month because I had COVID and then a couple weeks later [I] got diagnosed with pneumonia.”

Originally, Skinner had planned to compete at least a couple of events at the Winter Cup. “But with having a setback due to COVID and pneumonia, [I’m] not sure if I will be ready.” Her current plan is to “see how things go in the gym and decide from there.”

Setbacks aside, she’s eager to return to competition. “Competing is one of my favorite things to do!” says Skinner. “It’s been a year since I last competed, which is so crazy to say, but I can’t wait to be back in an arena.” She was training “a lot of upgrades” previously, but due to her injuries and illness, “it has set me back a little.” However, a quick list of the upgraded skills she’s been working on include “the Ray connected to Bhardwaj, triple-double on floor and [as a] bar dismount, clear hip blind full, tuck jump-half connected into back handspring full into flick full back handspring swing down.”