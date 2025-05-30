Quotable from Leipzig!

Inside Gymnastics has been on the scene at the 2025 European Championships this week in Leipzig, Germany where we’ve had the opportunity to catch up with many of the fantastic athletes as the road to LA2028 begins! Here are 10 notable quotes from around the competition!

Eddie Penev (Bulgaria) on his comeback:

“It was devastating because that’s the second Olympic cycle where I was on the verge and it didn’t happen so it took a lot of soul searching and I realized that I just want to finish on my own terms. I’m no longer thinking about the future. I just want to finish gymnastics in my way.”

Kevin Penev (Bulgaria) on training with Eddie

“Oh, it’s incredible training with my older brother. He’s a role model to me, and I aspire to be like him. I’ve learned a lot from him. I studied his techniques, and I’m always encouraged and motivated by my brother’s gymnastics, and just trying to do my best, and try to become as good as he is. But no, overall, it’s an amazing opportunity to have two brothers to be able to compete together at such big competitions, so it’s something I always look forward to.”

Lorette Charpy (France) On the Mixed Team Competition:

“I’m disappointed because no bars. But I think it’s a good idea and I love to do with men, like a Swiss cup, like other competitions. So yes, it’s a good idea.”

Helen Kevric (Germany) on winning silver and if she felt the nerves of competing at home:

“It feels very good. I love that it’s in Germany, I had a very good feeling and I’m happy that we won the silver medal. No I think it was not so much because I had a lot of fun and it was not so much pressure, maybe a little bit, but I had a good feeling.”

Ana Barbosu (Romania) on coming back from 2024

“I’m not gonna lie it was a really tough time last year and at the beginning of this year. But I was really lucky to have my family, friends, and also my coaches being here with me throughout this hard journey. They were close to me and they helped me with my mental health. They support me to never give up.”

Manila Esposito (Italy) on winning gold in the All-Around

“It is a mix of adrenaline and still a little bit of excitement. Especially when the competition was about to end and there are only a few exercises left. For me it was really important to reconfirm myself this year because it means that I have continued to work well.

Jake Jarman (GB) on Team GB

“The team camaraderie that we have as a team. To be able to push each other to just be the best as we can is something that I think helps us.”

Ian Raubal (Switzerland) on winning team silver:

“No one can take this away from me anymore. I’m Vice European Champion and that’ll stay for life.”

Anthony Mansard (France)

“I hope to be at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. I take every competition year by year. I try to move forward to experience if there are medals so much the better. If there are no medals it is experience and we love it.”

Alice D’Amato (Italy) on previous Olympic experience:

“I’m really proud. It’s been a bit tough since that last year when I won. I’m coming back slowly. I didn’t even think about being here and being able to give a hand to the team. I’m here today, and obviously, I hope to do my best and not to think about what was before.”