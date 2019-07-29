By Anna Rose Johnson
With the U.S. Championships in Kansas City approaching in less than two weeks, we’ve put together an awesome quiz to test your knowledge of this prestigious competition! Can you answer each question correctly? Check out the answers when you’re finished to see if your guesses are accurate!
1. The first-ever U.S. Championships were held in…
a. 1962
b. 1963
c. 1964
2. Which female athlete has won the most U.S. all-around titles?
a. Simone Biles
b. Joan Moore Gnat
c. Kim Zmeskal
3. Two men have tied for the most number of U.S. Championships titles. They are…
a. Rusty Mitchell and Kurt Thomas
b. Mitch Gaylord and John Roethlisberger
c. Blaine Wilson and Sam Mikulak
4. Ten years ago, the 2009 U.S. Championships were held in…
a. Dallas
b. Hartford
c. Houston
5. Who won the women’s all-around at the 1994 U.S. Championships?
a. Shannon Miller
b. Kim Zmeskal
c. Dominique Dawes
6. Who won the men’s all-around at the 2002 U.S. Championships?
a. Blaine Wilson
b. Paul Hamm
c. Sean Townsend
7. Two gymnasts tied for the women’s all-around title at the 1997 U.S. Championships. They were…
a. Vanessa Atler and Kristy Powell
b. Kristen Maloney and Elise Ray
c. Tasha Schwikert and Kristy Powell
8. The 1989 U.S. Championships were held in…
a. Columbus
b. Jacksonville
c. Minneapolis
9. There were two U.S. Championships in 2008; one for the men and one for the women. They were held in…
a. St. Paul and San Jose
b. Boston and Houston
c. Indianapolis and Nashville
10. The 2005 U.S. Championships all-around winners were…
a. Nastia Liukin and Todd Thornton
b. Nastia Liukin and Alexander Artemev
c. Shawn Johnson and Todd Thornton
ANSWERS
1 – b, 2 – a, 3 – c, 4 – a, 5 – c, 6 – b, 7 – a, 8 – c, 9 – b, 10 – a
