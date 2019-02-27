Inside Gymnastics: What are your goals for the American Cup?

Grace: I would just like to go out and hit clean quality routines, improving my execution scores from last year.

Inside: Are you working on any new skills? Will you debut any of them in Greensboro?

Grace: [My coaches and I] have decided to do nice clean routines from last year, and wait till summer season to put in my upgrades. I will be debuting a new floor routine, which I am very excited for everyone to see.

Inside: How has life changed since you won World gold?

Grace: It hasn’t really changed. I am still the same Grace. I have lots of goals that I want to achieve, so I just keep working hard in the gym every day.

Inside: What was the World Championships experience like?

Grace: It was unreal! All of the girls were super supportive, and we were always having fun, while working hard at the same time. It was really nice to have Simone [Biles], because she always knew what was going on. If we ever had any questions, we knew we could always go to her.

Inside: What are your goals for the rest of 2019?

Grace: I want to continue improving my execution score on the skills I have currently and continue to improve my difficulty by putting in upgrades for summer season. I want to show Team USA that they can always count on me to hit my routines whenever I am needed. I would love to make the Worlds team again and compete in the all-around!