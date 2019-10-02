Tell us about being here at Worlds, one year away from the Olympicsâ€¦

Itâ€™s pretty crazy. Itâ€™s amazing to be out here with such an amazing group of girls. We bond like we never have before; weâ€™re kind of like sisters. So, itâ€™s helpful when weâ€™re just here together and cheering each other on. Itâ€™s pretty incredible.

With the Olympics being so close, does that kind of change the dynamic as far as your mindset?

Weâ€™ve had the same goal and mindset to qualify the team to the Olympics. I think right now, just doing our routines and seeing what we need to fix or things we can change and yes, weâ€™ll see from there.

Does one person do the choreography for the whole team or does everyone have their own individual choreographer in Canada?

Everyone else has their own individualâ€¦ just our coaches or choreographers.

Who choreographed your routine?

Elvira (Saadi) obviously did most of it and I have another choreographer and she also helped out.

How much say do you get in that process? Are you active in that or how does it work?

Itâ€™s a very long process I will say [laughs]. It took me months and I still change it every day. Even today, it will probably change by tomorrow [laughs]. I always add my own little flair to things. Iâ€™ve done it since I was little, just add things here and there. Iâ€™ve never done the same floor routine twice.

How old were you when you first started training the Podkopayeva?

Iâ€™ve always been more of a front tumbler and people would always say, â€˜Maybe you should start more back tumbling because in the future youâ€™re going to need that more.â€™ I kind of changed that around and wanted to kind of put that forward and be unique I guess. So it paid off.

Do you remember how old you were when you first started training it?

Iâ€™m not sure. Maybe 14 or 15. It was a difficult process.

What was it like building up to that? Itâ€™s such a crowd-pleasing skill, people love it!

It was pretty tough to learn and just know the timing because my coach had never taught someone that and sheâ€™s very experienced, too. It was kind of fun for us to figure out ways to get the skill and things like that. It was interesting. [Laughs]

What made you decide to commit to UCLA?

For me, Iâ€™ve known a few gymnasts who have gone there and I know the coaches pretty well, so it felt like home to me. I didnâ€™t really have my eye on any other schools. Iâ€™m really looking forward to it and the new experience because I didnâ€™t really get that high school experience or whatever. I go to do my classes online but Iâ€™m always training. Iâ€™m hoping that will be fun and Iâ€™ll get to do gymnastics on kind of a fun note.

